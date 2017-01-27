WWE Rumours: Shinsuke Nakamura, Samoa Joe and Tye Dillinger to appear at the Royal Rumble

Could the Samoan Submission machine, the King of Strong Style and the Perfect 10 make their Royal Rumble debuts this year?

Could these two Superstars be surprise entrants for the Rumble?

What’s the story?

As per the rumour roundup by Cagesideseats, Shinsuke Nakamura, Samoa Joe and Tye Dillinger are the three possible entrants in the Royal Rumble from NXT. Neither of the three have been officially announced in the Rumble by the WWE yet, however, speculations on their status have been running amok.

In case you didn’t know:

Shinsuke Nakamura is currently embroiled in a feud with Bobby Roode for the NXT Championship. Nakamura is the current champion. and will be facing off against Bobby Roode at NXT TakeOver: San Antonio for the championship.

Samoa Joe hasn’t been appearing on NXT television, neither has he been involved in any feuds after his feud with Nakamura came to an end. As far as Tye Dillinger is concerned, he is also currently out of a feud, with his last major feud being the one against Bobby Roode, who has since moved on to Nakamura.

The heart of the story:

Cagesideseats have reported on rumours that Shinsuke Nakamura, Samoa Joe and Tye Dillinger might all be surprise entrants for the 2017 edition of the Royal Rumble, from NXT.

Samoa Joe is all but confirmed to be making his Royal Rumble debut this year, considering the fact that he is without a feud and hasn’t been seen on NXT for a while now. Dave Meltzer has also recently hinted that he would not only debut at the Royal Rumble, but would also be going on to possibly feud with John Cena.

As far as Tye Dillinger is concerned, the popularity of his “perfect 10” gimmick and with the live audiences being really hot for him, it would make all the sense in the world for the WWE to have him enter during the Royal Rumble at #10.

The situation with Shinsuke Nakamura is a bit tricky, however, considering the fact that he’s still in a feud with Bobby Roode as of this moment. However, if Nakamura loses to Bobby Roode at TakeOver, a surprise entrance for him during the Royal Rumble would not be completely off the cards.

If he wins, however, it would be a different story as there’s no way that he’ll be an entrant while also being the NXT champion. Triple H has also recently expressed his concerns with the current state of NXT and the lack of star power on the brand, which could mean that Nakamura might just stay there, for the time being.

What’s next?

NXT TakeOver: San Antonio is slated to happen on the 28th of January and the Royal Rumble is being held the very next day at the Texas Alamodome. Depending on the outcome of the Roode-Nakamura match, we’ll be able to better reflect on the possibility of him entering the Rumble.

As far as Dillinger and Joe are concerned, their entrances during the Rumble are all but confirmed, and therefore, we can expect to see both of them during the biggest Battle Royal in all of Sports entertainment, this coming Sunday.

Sportskeeda’s take

Hearing Shinsuke Nakamura’s theme in the Alamodome is surely going to send the fans into a frenzy. It will make the already massive Royal Rumble all that much better to have Nakamura and Joe be a part of the match.

It is also high time that Dillinger finally be moved up the ranks, so that he could shine for the talent that he truly is.

Regardless of who finally ends up being on the short list for Royal Rumble, we’re just as excited as anyone else for the grand spectacle and can’t wait until Sunday!

