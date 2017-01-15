WWE Rumours: Vince McMahon has big plans for WrestleMania

Vince supposedly has something planned that everyone will LOVE.

Vince McMahon apparently has big plans for WrestleMania

What’s the story?

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez mentioned that Vince McMahon has something “huge planned for WrestleMania that everyone will LOVE.” Alvarez stated vehemently that he would not spoil it because he wants it to actually happen.

In case you didn’t know...

Bryan Alvarez has a history of hits and misses when it comes to his predictions. However, he’s stated that Dave Meltzer is the one that has told him about this and that they’re both keeping it close to the vest.

What’s next?

With both Alvarez and Meltzer keeping quiet on this issue, it begs the question of what this actually means.

Clearly, the two Wrestling Observers want to see whatever this is, come to fruition. Speculation is already running rampant online as to what this could be, with suggested ideas ranging from a Kurt Angle return to a Miz vs Daniel Bryan match.

Sportskeeda’s Take

While this could very well be something that wrestling fans will actually love, we have to keep a couple of things in mind. First of all, we must keep in mind that this idea comes from Vince McMahon and he thinks the fans will love it.

He thought the fans would love Roman Reigns, and we have seen how that turned out, by and large. Clearly, Vince’s idea of what the fans are going to love is sometimes much different than reality.

Second, Vince is a very fickle fellow when it comes to ideas for his biggest show of the year, as is evidenced by the long-anticipated John Cena versus Undertaker match supposedly being scrapped from the card.

Whatever idea he has in mind that he thinks will be great today, he could just as easily change his mind and scrap it completely tomorrow. Finally, Alvarez and Meltzer could very well be keeping quiet on this because they have a level of cynicism regarding whatever this is.

Every year, this happens to the wrestling fans. We get our hopes up so astonishingly high for what might happen at WrestleMania, and I think sometimes we forget what company we’re counting on to deliver a show that we’re going to love.

For every moment of greatness that we want and actually get, like Daniel Bryan’s triumphant WrestleMania XXX, there are countless other WrestleManias that end in disappointment for the majority of wrestling fans.

In conclusion, this possible, “news,” should be taken with a grain of salt.

