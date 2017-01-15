WWE Rumours: Reason why WWE pushed back the rumoured women's tournament

WWE may be struggling to put together a satisfactory line-up for the tournament.

The revolution will continue, but these things take time

What’s the story?

With the WWE United Kingdom tournament now under way, thoughts turn to the long-rumoured all-women’s tournament that is allegedly going to take place on the WWE Network in 2017.

Originally pencilled in for early 2017, the tournament seems to have been pushed back, and allwrestlingnews.com is reporting a couple of reasons as to why this may be.

The UK tournament itself may be the major reason, as WWE would like to avoid scheduling conflict and putting forward too much of the same thing. The main reason could, however, be that WWE is yet to compile a complete list of performers for the tournament.

The site also reports that WWE has been considering booking it as a tag team tournament as opposed to a singles one, and the reason for the postponement is that WWE doesn’t feel as though it has the right mix for the tournament to be a success just yet.

In case you didn’t know

Following the success of the WWE Cruiserweight Classic in 2016, WWE are expected to put up further tournaments in 2017. The United Kingdom tournament is already underway, and an all-women’s tournament seems like the logical next step.

Originally rumoured for early 2017, the tournament has been pushed back already and now seems likely to take place after WrestleMania 33 at the earliest.

The heart of the matter

The likely reason for the postponement is indeed the fact that WWE is yet to put together a list of competitors that they are happy with. WWE is still signing up the top women’s talent in the world for their active roster, and as such, there is less talent available for one and done shows such as this.

Stars like Princess Kimber Lee, Andrea and Heidi Lovelace etc. would have been expected to be a part of the tournament, but they now find themselves signed up to developmental contracts at the WWE Performance Center instead.

What’s next?

With the tournament likely to take place over the summer, it may well fade into the background over the next couple of months as far as news is concerned.

WWE will continue to scour the world far and wide for talent, as there is no way the company will go in on the show until they are 100% happy with the talent involved.

Sportskeeda’s take

If these rumours are true, then this is definitely the right move. There is absolutely no need to rush things in professional wrestling and it is better to do something right than to do it quickly.

