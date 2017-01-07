WWE Rumours: WWE aspires to eclipse Omega vs Okada with WrestleMania 33 main event

WWE under heavy pressure after Omega vs Okada at Wrestle Kingdom 11.

@VKKirupa by Kirupakaran News 07 Jan 2017, 11:49 IST

Vince & Co have a huge task in their hands

What’s the story

The one thing the current WWE programming lacks is heavy competition. Being on top of the mountain has dimmed WWE’s senses a lot in recent times and WWE Creative have become lax in delivering stellar PPVs that could remain in the minds of people for long.

Inquisitr is now reporting, however, that the WWE is determined to create a great main event for WrestleMania 33 after watching Wrestle Kingdom 11’s main event.

In case you didn’t know...

NJPW’s latest PPV Wrestle Kingdom 11 has received rave reviews. Though the PPV had predictable results for much of the night, the last two matches stunned everyone in the wrestling world.

The main event between Okada and Omega especially made a tremendous impact. It would be an understatement to say that Omega and Okada captivated everyone with their match.

The match was awe-inspiring and critically acclaimed. The intense 40+ minute bout had everyone on the edge of their seats.

In case if you haven't watched the match, a video of it is embedded below. The match even received a 6-star rating from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (Ric Flair vs Steamboat is the only other match that has got such a score from Meltzer)

The heart of the matter

While the match between Okada and Omega has taken the wrestling world by storm, it has left a huge question in its wake.

Is WWE still the best wrestling promotion in the world? NJPW has been doling out stellar matches one after the other and their Wrestle Kingdom PPV is becoming a heavy competition to WrestleMania without a doubt.

The success of a PPV is usually measured by the main event’s impact on the audience. After the oft-criticised main event of WrestleMania 32, WWE is now determined to create a main event that will rival Wrestle Kingdom 11’s main event.

What next?

While the aspiration may be laudable, WWE has a huge task on their hands if they want to create something akin to Omega vs Okada.

Though WWE has many talents like AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor and Cesaro that can deliver one such main event, the company will be hard pressed to create a storyline that might seamlessly bring these Superstars together.

WWE will probably look to pit two of the best in-ring technicians together to put on a great main event for this year’s WrestleMania. But, it is clear that WWE’s competitive spirit has been roused and we can expect great things as a result.

Sportskeeda’s Take

To create a main event that eclipses Omega vs Okada is going to be extremely difficult. Omega and Okada are two of the best in-ring technicians in the world. To top their spectacular match, WWE must pull all stops.

Given WWE’s preference to create showcase matches using part-time performers, it is highly improbable to think WWE can pull this off. One way to eclipse Omega vs Okada would be to pit AJ Styles and Finn Balor against each other and give them a free reign without the restrictions WWE puts on performers.

Tweet Speak

Check out some of the reactions for the Omega vs Okada match.

Last year Okada vs Tana was the best match I'd ever seen live. Kenny vs Okada beat it! #wrestlekingdom11 — The Young Bucks (@NickJacksonYB) January 4, 2017

Hat off to @KennyOmegamanX and okada for putting on an epic main event at #wrestlekingdom11 glad to have been a part in it. — Kip sopp (@RealBillyGunn) January 4, 2017

I'm not jumping on a hype train or anything but that is the greatest match in wrestling history. What a main event. #WrestleKingdom11 — K'hris Blaze (@FightBlazeFight) January 6, 2017

I just saw Okada/Omega and all I gotta say is WOW!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! THIS MUST BE SEEN BY EVERYONE!! #wrestlekingdom11 pic.twitter.com/6djSoMnmGN — Brandon De Jesus (@WRSEBrandon) January 6, 2017

