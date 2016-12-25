WWE Rumours: WWE teases tag team match for RAW

The Realest Guys in the Room could see action this Monday.

WWE.com has teased a potential tag team match for this Monday’s episode of RAW, with the usual RAW trailer hinting that Rusev and Jinder Mahal could be on the receiving end of some harsh revenge at the hands of Enzo Amore & Big Cass.

The feud between The Realest Guys in the Room and The Bulgarian Brute hasn’t exactly set the world alight as of yet, but moving things to the ring could see the heat cranked up a notch.

Last week’s Monday Night RAW saw Enzo attend a sensitivity training meeting, which led to him receiving some less than sensitive care at the hands of Rusev and Mahal.

This wasn’t the first time Enzo has been lured away from Cass into a beatdown, he had also been beaten down in a hotel room at the hands of the former United States Champion Rusev, just a few weeks ago.

The RAW trailer states that:

“Big Cass already had unfinished business with The Super Athlete, but now The Realest Guys in the Room have even more reason to bludgeon The Bulgarian Brute and his apparent ally, the so-called ‘Man Who Comes In Peace’. Will these ‘haters’ get a certified beatdown from The Certified G’s?”

Jinder Mahal’s role in the feud is somewhat perplexing, as the sensitivity training beatdown represented the first time he had appeared on-screen aligned with Rusev and Lana.

Mahal returned to WWE in the wake of the draft back in January and has largely been used in an enhancement role on WWE RAW since defeating former 3MB colleague Heath Slater in August.

The feud between Rusev and Enzo & Big Cass came about back in November when Cass locked a stark-naked Enzo out of the locker room. This led to Lana seeing a little more of Amore than she had expected, which understandably made Rusev very angry.

After Enzo received numerous beatings at the hands of Rusev, Big Cass and the Bulgarian (who celebrates his birthday today on Christmas Day) went one-on-one at the WWE Roadblock: End of the Line kickoff show, a match that ended with Rusev taking a count-out win.

The thought process behind the tag team match is more than likely to create a scene where Enzo & Cass can pick up a victory without Rusev being pinned in the process. Mahal will probably take the fall, and the feud can continue.

WWE reportedly has big plans for Big Cass going into 2017, and coming out on top of a major feud with an established star like Rusev could mark the starting point for the big man.

