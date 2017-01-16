SK WWE Power Rankings: January 16th, 2017

Power Rankings for this action-packed week in the WWE.

by Renjith Ravindran

Cena returns to the Power Rankings

From the return of the Undertaker to the crowning of a new United Kingdom champion, the last seven days proved to be crucial for the WWE. Undertaker returned on Monday Night Raw and announced that he will be appearing in the Royal Rumble this year.

Shawn Michaels returning and Chris Jericho winning the United States Championship from Roman Reigns also stood out from this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

Meanwhile, the in-ring return of John Cena and a string of other interesting storylines were pushed forward on SmackDown Live. All of this action had an impact on the Power Rankings as well and we are going to take a look at how it shaped up.

#10 Neville (NR)

Neville makes a return to the rankings

Neville’s run has been a strong one so far. He will finally get his chance to win the Cruiserweight Championship at Royal Rumble when he faces off against Rich Swann. Considering the buildup that Neville got until now, it won’t be a surprise if he goes on to win the title at the Rumble and cement his place at the top of the division.

The only problem that the feud currently has, is the inferior booking of Swann. Often, he is been overshadowed by the strong booking that Neville gets and this is something WWE should think about changing in the coming weeks.