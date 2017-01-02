SK WWE Power Rankings: 2 January, 2017

The first edition of Power rankings for 2017.

Renjith Ravindran 02 Jan 2017

We have officially stepped into a New Year. For WWE fans, the end of WrestleMania would probably be the start of a New Year, but then again, following the conventional non-wrestling calendar every now and then wouldn’t be a bad thing. As for the Power Rankings, the last edition came in 2016 and had Miz on top.

It was a great year for the reigning Intercontinental Champion and he would look to carry his momentum forward this year. A week of WWE programming has passed after we rolled out the last Power Rankings article where Miz reigned supreme and with the latest edition, we are going to take a look at how things have shaken up.

#10 Alexa Bliss (NR)

Bliss retained this week

Alexa Bliss makes a return to the Power Rankings this week thanks to her win over Becky Lynch on SmackDown live. Alexa defended the SmackDown Women’s Championship on Tuesday night and got unexpected but welcome assistance from La Luchadora as well.

The distraction and interference from the mystery Luchadora helped Alexa defeat Becky and keep the title.

Though it came in a tainted manner, the win is a win at the end of the day and it strengthens Alexa’s reign. With Becky now having to deal with La Luchadora, Alexa might move on to a different feud where she can showcase her talents once again.