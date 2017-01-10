Sportskeeda Pro Wrestling Writer of the Month for December 2016: Mitch Nickelson

Take a look at the pro-wrestling writer who excelled in December.

This month’s Sportskeeda WWE Writer of the Month award goes to Mitch Nickelson for his piece titled 10 Biggest WWE botches of 2016. Mitch has contributed every week in the month of December with his botches, slip ups, and outrageous moments series. This award is to acknowledge his astute observation and linguistic abilities, both of which are key while writing pieces like these.

His best article in the month of December 2016: 10 Biggest WWE botches of 2016

