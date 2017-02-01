Talking Smack Recap, February 1st 2017

Missed Talking Smack? Here's what happened on tonight's episode.

Orton says he’s extremely confident for his match at WrestleMania

On this week's episode, we saw Daniel Bryan make his return as the co-host of Talking Smack. For the last two editions, SmackDown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon assumed the role of the co-host.

Bryan's co-host Renee Young gave a brief recap of the Royal Rumble. She pointed out that two SmackDown Superstars made a name for themselves last Sunday i.e. John Cena and Randy Orton. John Cena defeated AJ Styles to win the WWE World Championship to tie Ric Flair's record by becoming a 16-time World Champion.

While, Randy Orton defeated 29 Superstars to win the Royal Rumble match, thus securing himself a spot in the main event of WrestleMania.

Bryan said that he was proud of his SmackDown talent, but felt that in comparison to Monday Night RAW, SmackDown didn't get much screen time. Bryan felt that he would need to do a much better job in the future before inviting their first guest on the show, the SmackDown LIVE Tag Team Champions Jason Jordan and Chad Gable aka American Alpha.

American Alpha

Bryan asked Alpha how they felt after not being included in the Royal Rumble match card, to which Jason Jordan replied that even though they're the best tag team on SmackDown LIVE, they were still not given the opportunity to showcase their talents on one of the biggest PPV's of the WWE.

Chad Gable said that since defeating the Wyatts for the Tag Team Titles, they've not seen anybody step up to the challenge and face them. Bryan announced that because of the chaos that took place in the ring after declaring an open challenge, they will now defend their tag team titles in a Tag Team Turmoil match at the Elimination Chamber PPV.

Gable felt that the Usos might prove to be a huge challenge, but Jordon felt that the number they would come out at would be their biggest challenge. Gable said that he wants to his team to enter first.

The Alphas left. Renee and Daniel discussed the main event on tonight's SmackDown. Daniel was impressed by Baron Corbin after he took out both, The Miz and Dean Ambrose, with the End of Days.

Naomi

Renee complimented Naomi for the drastic change she underwent and asked her about the glow. Naomi informed that glow was about her not being afraid anymore. Naomi believes that SmackDown's Women's Division is the best and she wants to prove herself in the brand.

Daniel informed Naomi that she would be getting the opportunity to face Alexa Bliss at Elimination Chamber for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Naomi said that going into WrestleMania as SmackDown Women's Champion would be a dream come true because WrestleMania this year is to be held in her hometown i.e. Orlando, Florida.

She added that her family has never even seen her wrestle.

Before Naomi took her leave, Daniel asked her whether she would be able to dance her way down the expansive ramp at WrestleMania. Naomi replied that she knows what to do and thus, would be able to do it.

Renee invited the third and final guest on tonight's edition of Talking Smack, the winner of the 2017 Royal Rumble match, Randy Orton.

Randy Orton

Randy Orton said that this wasn't his first Royal Rumble win (RR 2009), but it all felt new. He talked about the main event booked for SmackDown between him and John Cena. He said that he's not afraid of facing Cena, because he knows him from head to toe, due to all the battles they've had in the past.

Randy commented on Luke Harper by saying that Harper had no place in the Wyatt Family, especially after all the chances Bray gave him. Randy announced that they i.e. him and Bray were taking down their enemies one by one and they don't need Harper's help.

Randy informed Daniel and Renee that he'd been in 12 WrestleMania matches, and thus, has gained a lot of confidence from participating in them. Orton claimed that at WrestleMania he would be taking Cena's title, so the only option left for him would be to run.

