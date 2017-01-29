The 5 most memorable Royal Rumble matches

A look at the 5 most memorable Royal Rumble matches of all-time, including some great and some crazy, but all unforgettable Rumble moments.

by Billi Bhatti Top 5 / Top 10 29 Jan 2017, 12:23 IST

Ric Flair cuts his memorable post Royal Rumble promo in 1992.

Every year when the Royal Rumble comes around, a sense of nostalgia kicks in as wrestling fans remember Rumble moments from the past and relive them because they are what made the Rumble such an important match in the first place.

In terms of the actual Royal Rumble match and which one was the best, let’s take a look at the five most memorable Royal Rumble matches.

#1 The Royal Rumble 1992 Match

While there have been many Rumbles that can be considered great, this one is considered by many to be the best and most memorable Royal Rumble match ever.

When the Rumble took place in 1992, the WWF Title was vacant due to the controversy surrounding the 1991 Survivor Series WWF Title match involving The Undertaker and Hulk Hogan and then their rematch at the "This Tuesday in Texas" event.

Both of them would end up being a part of the Rumble match, while 28 others would join them for the opportunity to leave as the WWE Champion. The 1992 Royal Rumble took place on January 19th, 1992, in Albany, New York.

The star power was really strong with a lot of legitimate top guys such as Hogan, Flair, Savage, Sid, Dibiase, Piper, Slaughter and Undertaker being a part of the match. Ric Flair went on to win the star-studded Rumble after 62 gruelling minutes.

The match was perfectly booked to showcase Ric Flair and to have him carry the match, with all of his opponents attacking him when they got in the ring, regardless of whether they were heel or face.

Filled with Flair chops, Flair flops and multiple moments where it looked like he was going to get eliminated, Flair always found a way to hang on. This was Ric Flair at his absolute best.