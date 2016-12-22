This day in Pro Wrestling history: 22nd December

Maryse is stunning in the ring as well as outside

The standard of the WWE women's division is at an all-time high currently, and it is easy to see why. Compare the Divas who were granted a push during the 2000s, and you can see a lot less athletic ability and a lot more physical attractiveness.

Honestly – Maria, Torrie Wilson, Kelly Kelly, Stacy Keibler Candice Michelle against Charlotte, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Becky Lynch and Paige??? It would be the most lopsided Survivor Series elimination match ever.

There were some Divas who weren’t so bad in the ring during that time, though, and Maryse and Michelle McCool are the first ones to come to mind. The duo would have a rivalry over the WWE Divas title in December of 2008, which seemed to be just another way to push the popular but incompetent Maria into the title hunt.

Maryse would win the Divas title against McCool with Maria as the guest referee at a SmackDown taping on December 22, 2008. Read on to see what else happened on this day in wrestling...

#1 Maryse wins the Divas title – December 22, 2008

Before she was the snobby wife of The Miz, Maryse Ouellet was a – hmm – snobby two-time Divas Champion. The French-Canadian wrestler’s first Divas title win would come at a SmackDown taping in Toronto, Canda on December 22, 2008. (It would be aired on December 26, though).

Maryse had beaten Maria the previous week to become the No.1 contender for the title, and Maria would be the special referee for Maryse’s title match against the Champion Michelle McCool. Maryse would beat the future wife of the Undertaker, and the WWE fans were treated to a late Christmas present with a title change on TV.

Maryse would hold on to the title for a record 216 days – a mark that stood for eight years before AJ Lee finally ended it during her historic 295-day title run.