TNA News: 30-Minute Ironman match, Monster's Ball & more announced for this week's Impact Wrestling "Genesis" special

Bobby Lashley will take on Eddie Edwards in a 30-minute Ironman Match.

by donaldguerrera News 25 Jan 2017, 20:00 IST

TNA has been running their annual Genesis event since 2005

What's the story?

This week's episode of Impact Wrestling will feature the return of TNA Genesis as a special themed edition of the weekly show. The World Heavyweight Championship will be on the line in a 30-minute Ironman Match, the Knockouts division goes to war in Monster's Ball, and more!

In case you didn't know...

TNA has been running their annual Genesis event since 2005. It began as a pay-per-view in November but was relocated to be the first major event of the year in 2009, where it has remained since.

Although TNA has largely been out of the pay-per-view game in recent years, Genesis has lived on through special editions of their weekly Impact Wrestling show. The main event of this week’s show will feature Eddie Edwards and Bobby Lashley going to war over the TNA World Heavyweight Championship in a 30-minute Ironman Match.

Lashley earned his opportunity after defeating Ethan Carter III in a number one contender’s match two weeks ago.

The heart of the matter

Three huge matches have been officially announced for this week's TNA Genesis special edition of Impact Wrestling:

TNA X-Division Championship

DJZ vs. Trevor Lee vs. Andrew Everett vs. Marshe Rockett vs. Caleb Conley

TNA Knockouts Championship

Rosemary vs. Jade

TNA World Heavyweight Championship

30-Minute Ironman Match

Eddie Edwards vs. Bobby Lashley

TNA Genesis is live this Thursday night on Pop TV at 8:00 p.m. EST.

What's next?

While matches for this week’s show have already been pre-recorded, we still don’t know exactly which matches will appear on which shows. It will be interesting to see if any more title matches are added to the card, and how major stars like the Broken Hardyz, Moose, Drew Galloway, Ethan Carter III, Davey Richards and The Decay will be used, if at all.

Expect more announcements to be made in the coming days, as Impact attempts to get their weekly television ratings up under new Anthem ownership.

Sportskeeda's take

This should be a good show.

I’m interested to see what kind of surprises are in store for the Genesis special. Eddie Edwards has been a decent world champion, and after a long career of excellent matches he definitely deserves the recognition, but many see Bobby Lashley as someone who should be a major face of Impact Wrestling right now.

The X-Divison stars are always good for a fun match, and Rosemary has proven herself to be an excellent champion putting on great matches will several different opponents – don't expect any punches to be pulled in Monster's Ball just because they're women.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com