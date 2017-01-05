TNA News: American Express wins lawsuit against TNA

TNA's financial issues only get worse.

by Simon Cotton News 05 Jan 2017, 18:08 IST

TNA Impact Wrestling’s financial woes continue

What’s the Story?

SEScoops reports that American Express has won its lawsuit against TNA Impact Wrestling by default. TNA didn’t acknowledge the lawsuit, so American Express moved for the judge to rule in favour of the credit card company, and now TNA owes American Express $269,049.50 for defaulting on their bill.

In case you didn’t know...

Back in 2016 when TNA was being rumoured to be up for sale, many potential buyers were rumoured to have backed off, following several lawsuits and debts revealed about the company.

American Express sued TNA back in July, but it didn’t make headlines until the other lawsuits and debts came out following the possible sale of the company.

A majority of the unpaid bills were credited to Shane Emerson, TNA’s Director of International Contribution and Live Events, until the account was closed in May. Following the closing of the corporate account, payments were made by personal cards of TNA employees.

Photograph of Shane Emerson, TNA Director of International Contribution and Live Events

The heart of the matter

This comes after the news that TNA has been acquired by Anthem Sports and Entertainment Corp. of the Fight Network, which implies that Anthem Sports will be paying American Express the debt TNA owns.

Anthem Sports released a press release detailing the acquisition of TNA.

Toronto, Canada (January 4, 2017) – Anthem Sports & Entertainment Corp. today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a majority interest in TNA IMPACT Wrestling, and has formed Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions, LLC. Anthem also owns Fight Network, the world’s premier 24/7 multi-platform channel dedicated to complete coverage of combat sports, which is IMPACT Wrestling’s exclusive broadcast partner in Canada and worldwide digital partner.

What’s Next?

Now that Anthem Sports has acquired the company, it is likely that they will be settling all of TNA’s debts over the next few months. Their acquisition may have been one of the things that have kept TNA in business but the cost of saving TNA may prove to be taxing for the finances of Anthem Sports.

Sportskeeda’s Take:

TNA’s lack of financial responsibility will only make the company look worse. The fan base of TNA has been on the decline for years now, but their financial incompetence will only further blemish their company image.

Fans feel that Dixie Carter handing over control may be a fresh start for TNA, but this lawsuit only deepens the perception of TNA as a lesser company.

Wrestlers and fans alike have been complaining that TNA fails to advertise and use money wisely over the years, so hopefully the acquisition by Anthem Sports will bring an end to the promotion’s incompetency.

Tweet Speak

Anthem Sports responded to a series of tweets from former president Billy Corgan in regards to the money he was owed by Anthem Sports and TNA.

@fightnet Terrible way to start our future relationship! What w/ the lying through counsel + propensity for press releases claiming victory — WPC (@Billy) November 3, 2016

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com