TNA News: 'Broken' Matt Hardy wants Kurt Angle for the next Total Nonstop Deletion

Hardy believes Kurt Angle is the greatest pure wrestler ever

Nobody would have thought that the 'Broken' gimmick of Matt Hardy would be such a huge success when it was first introduced by TNA back in May. Fast forward 7 months and the company is now airing special episodes of its flagship program Impact wrestling based around the theme of Matt's new character.

The first 'Total NonStop Deletion' episode of Impact aired earlier this month and was a one of its kind wrestling program. It featured guest appearances from Indie teams like The Rock 'n' Roll Express, Road Warrior Animal, ODB, Disco and more. Now it looks like the next instalment of it could include even bigger stars.

As noted by Wrestlinginc, Matt Hardy praised the former WWE and TNA star Kurt Angle as the greatest pure wrestler that has ever laced up the boots in one of his latest tweets, and said that he wanted Angle to be on his next Deletion event:

.@RealKurtAngle may be the greatest pure wrestler that's EVAH laced up the boots..



Ergo, I want him at my next #TotalNonstopDELETION event. — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 23, 2016

Although it's worth noticing here that before the first Total Nonstop Deletion, Matt made a number of cryptic tweets, inviting many superstars from the past and present to the event, in an effort to promote the show.

The invited names included current and former WWE Stars like The New Day, The Wyatt Family, D-Generation X, Edge, and Christian as well as independent wrestling stars such as The Young Bucks who obviously did not end up being a part of the show.

Therefore, many are considering the latest tweet from Hardy as just another obscure tweet from the TNA star portraying his 'Broken' gimmick. The fact that there is currently no news on TNA doing another Deletion event in the near future also backs up the speculations that it is just another hollow tweet.

However, given that TNA are looking for a steady start to 2017 under its new management and due to the fact that the first Deletion event was highly praised by the audience, there are more than enough chances that we can see another episode of Total Nonstop Deletion very soon, possibly featuring Angle's TNA return.

