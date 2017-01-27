TNA News: Drew Galloway's TNA contract expires in three weeks

What does it mean for the future of the former World Champion?

by Anutosh Bajpai News 27 Jan 2017, 14:20 IST

Will Galloway stay with TNA?

What's the story?

We have previously noted that the TNA contract of Drew Galloway was expected to expire sometime in February this year and that he was most likely to not renew his contract due to his fledgling career as an independent wrestler.

During his recent appearance on the Pancakes and Powerslams Show, the former WWE Star revealed that his contract will be up in about three weeks. He also stated that he hoped to re-sign with the company.

In case you didn't know

Drew Galloway was under contract with WWE from 2006 to 2014, wrestling under the ring name Drew McIntyre. After being released from WWE, he joined TNA back in January 2015.

Unlike WWE, Drew has found more creative control in TNA and is treated as a main event talent. He has won a number of Championships in the company including the TNA World Heavyweight Championship once.

You can watch his World Title victory below:

The heart of the matter

During the recent interview, Galloway talked about the status of his TNA contract and revealed that it would expire in three weeks. Regarding a contract extension, the former World Champion claimed that he was hoping for everything to fall in the right place:

“My contract comes up in like three weeks. We’re currently in talks. I really hope things work out the way I want them to work out… we just have to figure things out. There’s obviously people reaching out, but I’m just hoping things work out the way that I hope they work out because I’m having such a good ride right now.”

What's next?

While Galloway did not reveal his terms for re-signing with the company, it most likely has something to do with the control of his independent bookings because he has a very busy indie schedule and TNA are now looking to sign stars exclusively.

Given that there is less than a month left on his current contract, whatever decision he makes regarding his future should be revealed within the next few weeks.

SportsKeeda's take

TNA is now under new ownership with Anthem, so it should be interesting to see what decision they make on Drew's contract as it can reveal the direction that the company would be headed towards in the near future.

