TNA News: TNA releases app for fans in the UK and Ireland

Fans will get access to TNA’s extensive video library

Anthem Sports & Entertainment Corp. have announced their new online service and mobile app for IMPACT fans in the UK and Ireland.

Starting next year from the 5th of January, the app titled “Total Access TNA Wrestling” will allow users from the UK and Ireland to watch weekly IMPACT episodes at the same time as the North American viewers, as the episodes premiere on the Fight Network and Pop TV.

Total Access app users will also be given access to TNA's extensive video library, with access to classic episodes of IMPACT Wrestling, TNA Xplosion, TNA's Greatest Matches, TNA British Boot Camp, TNA Epics, TNA Unfinished Business, and TNA Legends.

Also, fans will be able to access all the latest live and classic PPV's, One Night Only specials, and much more.

The service will be available for £4.99/- month, and the fans can download the app from the iOS store or the Google Play Store. Fans can also sign up for the service by going on to impactwrestling.com.

The app will soon be made available on devices such as Roku, Xbox, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire.

Anthem Executive Vice President Eric Nordholm, said that due to their loyal fanbase, IMPACT Wrestling has always held a strong presence in the UK and thus, for the first time the Total Access app will provide fans in the UK access to premiere episodes of IMPACT Wrestling and the live PPVs simultaneously along with the US.

He was quoted as saying:

“The U.K. remains an important focus for us. As we continue our digital expansion, subscribers will have access to more content than ever before, including exclusive shows, series available on-demand, and more content to be rolled out on the app in the coming months.”

On December 15th TNA aired their first special episode of IMPACT Wrestling from Broken Matt Hardy’s compound entitled Total Nonstop Deletion:

The video below shows the advertisement for TNA Total Access:

The video below shows the trailer for Total Nonstop Deletion:

