TNA Rumors: New TNA owners look set to restructure the company

TNA's new owners appear set to mix things up within the company.

Impact Wrestling has experienced yet another makeover

What's the story?

As reported by PWInsider new TNA owners Anthem is reportedly set to restructure the company, however, right now the extent to which they want to do that is unknown to the general public.

In case you didn't know...

Anthem, the company which purchased Total Nonstop Action Wrestling not too long ago, has already been implementing some new ideas into the company such as a brand new logo that was revealed on the latest set of television tapings. However, if these reports are to be believed, it would seem as if the changes on the table are far more important.

Heart of the matter

TNA founder Jeff Jarrett in addition to Dutch Mantel, also known as WWE's Zeb Colter, have come on board recently to help with the creative process. With these two names involved in addition to Dixie Carter stepping down, the company certainly seem to be shaking things up and fans aren't too sure what to make of it.

What's next?

TNA supporters and the general wrestling audience will now be left to wait and see what happens, as Impact Wrestling continues to roll on by with nobody entirely sure what's going on behind the scenes. Whilst some people may not approve of the logo, they can't deny that this could be vital to TNA's long-term future.

Sportskeeda's take

After months of Total Nonstop Action Wrestling feeling like a ticking time bomb, so far there hasn't been a whole lot to suggest that things are going to be different. Yes, there have been changes, but that's how the last few years have gone in TNA. There's hope, then they get carried away, then they're in big trouble, and then there's hope again.

It's an exhausting process and the promotion is a long, long way from the heights they were hitting five or six years ago. It's been such a drastic decline that it's hardly surprising to see the empty crowds in Orlando anymore, and for the sake of the industry, we hope they pull themselves together soon.

