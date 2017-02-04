10 WWE Superstars with NO WrestleMania 33 plans

A look at 10 superstars who don't appear to have anything to do at WrestleMania, and how WWE can fit them on to an already over-packed card

What will the “phenomenal one” do at WrestleMania?

The injury to Seth Rollins has had a chaotic domino effect on the WrestleMania card, taking away the Seth Rollins vs Triple H match and possibly the AJ Styles vs Shane McMahon match. There is also talk that John Cena’s mixed tag may be switched to Cena vs Samoa Joe, to improve the number of high quality of matches on the card.

As it stands, the rumored WrestleMania 33 card appears to be:

WWE Universal Title Match

Goldberg (Champion) vs Brock Lesnar

WWE Title Match

Bray Wyatt (Champion) vs Randy Orton

The Undertaker vs Roman Reigns

Triple H vs Shane McMahon

Kevin Owens vs Chris Jericho

John Cena & Nikki Bella vs Miz & Maryse

WWE Intercontinental Ladder Match

Ambrose vs Corbin vs TBA vs TBA vs TBA vs TBA

Big Show vs Shaq

WWE Raw Women’s Title Match

Charlotte vs Nia Jaxx vs Bayley vs Sasha Banks

The Andre the Giant Battle Royal

WWE RAW Tag Team Titles

Gallows & Anderson vs Enzo & Cass

WWE Smackdown Women’s Title Match

Alexa Bliss vs Mickie James

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Title Match

American Alpha Vs TBC As you can see, the card is pretty much full, with some major players missing. The Ladder Match is likely to be filled by Smackdown mid-carders, such as Dolph Ziggler, Kalisto, Luke Harper and Apollo Crews.

While American Alpha will probably face the Usos, as they are unlikely to be in another multi-man tag match, after already being booked in one at the Elimination Chamber. The Raw tag titles could be defended in a multi-man match, but regardless, the current plan is seeming to have Enzo and Cass win the titles.

Let’s have a look at the 10 most significant names missing from the card and where they might fit in on the card, if AT ALL.

#10 AJ Styles

The biggest omission from the list and seemingly the main casualty of the Seth Rollins injury, other than Rollins himself. It’s hard to see where AJ fits in. Vince McMahon seems set on doing Randy Orton vs Bray Wyatt, so changing to Orton vs Styles or booking a triple-threat, doesn’t seem viable. AJ has just come off a WWE Title run, so being added to the Intercontinental Ladder match would be a huge step-down and a waste of AJ.

The Battle Royal would be even worse. My idea would be to book a RAW vs Smackdown match, where Daniel Bryan and Mick Foley would both pick a representative for a WrestleMania match. Smackdown would opt for AJ and Raw could opt for Finn Balor, as AJ vs Samoa Joe would be two heels. Raw could also opt for Sami Zayn.

It’s hard to belive the WWE have nothing for the man who was Champion a week ago



#9 Finn Balor

The dirt sheets keep telling us Finn Balor will be ready for WrestleMania, but it’s hard to see where he fits in. Unless they do implement my idea for Balor to represent Raw, against Smackdown, I think we may see Finn return the night after WrestleMania.