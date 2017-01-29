Top 5 dark horse picks to win the WWE Royal Rumble 2017

The Royal Rumble is a rare chance for WWE to surprise the fans with an unlikely winner.

@BR_Doctor by Chris Mueller Top 5 / Top 10 29 Jan 2017, 09:47 IST

This year's Royal Rumble may be the biggest ever in terms of star power

The Royal Rumble is one of the most exciting events of the year because it has a level of unpredictability no other pay-per-view can match. In one night, WWE can elevate someone to main event status with a win in the famous Battle Royal.

Careers have been launched during the Rumble, and the majority of winners end up winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania as a result. This year's match is filled with all of the current top stars and several part-timers who could earn one last shot at the title.

Goldberg, Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker are making rare appearances, but Superstars like Braun Strowman, Sami Zayn, The Miz and Randy Orton will stand in their way. Only 22 names have been confirmed on WWE.com, so we could see some legends return for one night or some NXT Superstars make special appearances.

While there are always a few favourites, WWE could always pick someone unexpected to win the match in order to create some buzz heading into Mania season. This slideshow will look at some of the dark horse picks who would make great winners.

#5 Finn Balor

Rumours have been circulating for weeks regarding Finn Balor's injury status and whether he will be competing in the Royal Rumble match. WWE has kept quiet on the situation, which could be a good indicator that he will be a surprise entrant.

Balor was booked to become the first Universal champion, but a poorly timed shoulder injury forced him to relinquish the belt the night after he had won it. If WWE still plans to push The Demon as a top star on Raw, having him win the Rumble would be a great way to bring him back into the fold.

Nobody can deny Balor's value. He is exciting to watch, his merchandise is popular, his gimmick helps him appeal to every kind of fan and he has enough experience to already be considered a veteran of the business.

Balor's return would be a huge moment, and WWE loves its surprises during the Rumble, so if he is healthy enough to return, expect to see him Sunday night.