Top Five WWE Rumours of the week and analysis: 16th January 2017

WrestleMania plans for AJ Styles, Royal Rumble and more

17 Jan 2017

Shane could face AJ Styles

As we head closer to the Royal Rumble, the flow of rumours is increasing exponentially.

A good portion of the speculations are focused around the possible entrants for the Rumble match. As it has a direct impact on how WrestleMania shapes up, there is some buzz about WWE’s Mania plans as well.

Some interesting permutations and combinations are being thrown around and some of them make plenty of sense. There was also some talk about the return of Paige, who has been out of action due to wellness policy violations.

We are going to list down the top rumours of this past week and take a look at whether they could happen on not.

#5 Undertaker to win the Royal Rumble

Taker to win the Rumble?

Undertaker made a huge announcement this week on Monday Night Raw and made it clear that he will be part of the Royal Rumble match. The entry of Taker into the Rumble has shaken things up and rumours suggest that Undertaker could go all the way to win the Rumble.

If Taker does indeed win the Rumble, and assuming that John Cena wins the title on the same night, WWE could set up a Taker vs. Cena match up for WrestleMania.

Alternatively, an AJ Styles vs. Undertaker match is also a possibility. The third possibility is a Roman Reigns vs. Undertaker showdown which also sounds good provided Reigns wins the Universal title from Kevin Owens.