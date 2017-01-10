Triple H should be a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble match

Triple H has to return sooner or later so he can answer Seth Rollins' challenge. The Royal Rumble match may indeed be the best time.

Triple H could be the biggest surprise of this year’s Royal Rumble

It is becoming increasingly clear that when Triple H and Seth Rollins square off at WrestleMania this year, that the WWE Universal Championship will not be on the line. That is a shame since that's exactly what the feud is being built on: Triple H screwing Seth Rollins out of his shot to win the title.

The big championship match is going to involve Roman Reigns or Kevin Owens unless WWE does something at Fastlane that creates a change.

My hope for the longest time was that the title would change hands in a 4-way match on an episode of RAW before the Rumble show, but at this point, that is beyond unlikely.

A 4-way match could still happen at Fastlane, with Reigns, Rollins, Owens and Jericho involved, and that can be where Rollins finally earns back his title. That's improbable, though, so the highest chance is that Triple H vs. Seth Rollins will happen with no title on the line.

Again, it's a shame, but that's probably how it's going to be.

So since Rollins is not likely to win the title, then the best way to bring back Triple H would be as a participant in the Royal Rumble match.

Who’s better to keep Rollins from winning a title opportunity than the man who screwed him in the first place? Rollins would be looking great, and appear to be the odds-on favourite, but when it's time for entrant number 30 to emerge, there's silence. And then Triple H's music plays.

At that point, it doesn't really matter who eliminates whom or if they both eliminate each other while fighting. It's just a way to bring back Triple H and establish that he is ready to answer Rollins’ challenge.

This is not an image fans can expect to see in the future

From there, it’s all about continuing the narrative, and finding out why Triple H turned his back on Seth Rollins. It would be revealed whether or not Stephanie McMahon, and even Mick Foley, were in on it and if they knew Triple H was going to appear on RAW to give Kevin Owens the title.

It opens up Rollins to start showing the fire and intensity that he had when he first made his big return over the summer because the object of his frustration and hatred would now be in front of him.

Rollins would have obstacles thrown in his way and have seemingly insurmountable odds put in front of him, but he would just chop them all down and move on, not slowed down by Triple H’s attempts to weaken him before their big match at WrestleMania.

An alternative could even see Triple H do the unthinkable and actually win the Rumble match for the second year in a row.

With Roman Reigns not in the match, people will be very much against Triple H taking the victory in 2017, especially with guys like Rollins, Chris Jericho, Brock Lesnar and Goldberg in there, as well as Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton, all vying for a shot.

Add The Undertaker to the mix, as well as the possibilities of Finn Balor and Samoa Joe -- there’s no way people would be happy to see Triple H win.

Which would be all the more reason to have him do it again. People love Rollins and hate Triple H. Rollins is a big name but not quite a big star. If they want to make it happen in a big, big way, then the way it should happen is a successful Universal Championship defence against Triple H at WrestleMania.

That would make a gigantic statement, and it would make Rollins into the babyface champ of the future that WWE so desperately needs.

Plus, they could have Roman Reigns turn on him this time, and have them feud over the title in the summer or fall. It’s a win-win-win situation. Nobody loses.

There have been some recent rumours that could put a damper on this entire situation, however. According to some reports, Triple H may not be appearing at WrestleMania at all. If that's the case, could we see the Reigns/Rollins match for the Universal Championship on the grandest stage of them all?

With Reigns’ status for the show apparently up in the air and Rollins losing the big match with Triple H, this would be the perfect fix.

This is only a rumour, though, and is only something to keep in the back of your mind. Until the direction on WWE TV says otherwise, Triple H vs. Seth Rollins will be one of the main events at WrestleMania 33. It could end up being Triple H’s swan song, the one last great match before finally hanging up his boots.

Last year at WrestleMania 32, the torch was supposedly passed from Triple H to Roman Reigns, but that clearly has not been the case.

Instead, we could see that happen this year, whether it’s with a title on the line or not. WWE already refers to Seth Rollins as “The Man”, and a big victory over “The Game” at WrestleMania would make that a solid statement.

