Twitter reacts to NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 11

The internet reacts to an incredible night of wrestling.

Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega main evented WK11

2017 just kicked of with a bang. New Japan Pro Wrestling presented Wrestle Kingdom 11 earlier today and it was one of the best PPV’s that this writer has ever seen. We saw a number of titles change hands and an incredible main event which may just end up being the 2017 match of the year. It was also a great night for Los Ingobernbles but a night to forget for the Bullet Club and Kenny Omega.

Hardcore wrestling fans and wrestlers alike took to Twitter during and after the show. Let’s take a look at the best Twitter reactions to the show.

A handful of New Japan and ROH wrestlers, who were backstage on the night, expressed their delight at the epic main event between Kazuchika Okada and and Kenny Omega

Main Event... Maybe the best match I've ever seen. #njWK11 #wk11 — Rocky Romero (@azucarRoc) January 4, 2017

I will never see a better match than this in my lifetime live in person. #NJWK11 pic.twitter.com/NuGetSi95B — Cheeseburger (@CheeseburgerROH) January 4, 2017

Everyone quit wrestling now!!! No one will ever top that #njwk11 — William Ospreay (@WillOspreay) January 4, 2017

That was the best match I've ever seen. — TRENT? (@trentylocks) January 4, 2017

Wrestlers from other promotions, including WWE, also had a lot to say about Wrestle Kingdom 11

Well I don't think I've ever heard a crowd that loud Unreal final stretch to that main. #NJWK11 — Damian Slater (@DamianSlater) January 4, 2017

Holy MOTY already. NJPW know how to kick each wrestling year off with a bang. Rad stuff, lads. I love wrestling #njwk11 — Evie (@Evie_NZ) January 4, 2017

Fans also had nothing but rave reviews for the show

Okada vs Omega is going to be on top of a lot of Match of the Year lists. A bit too long, but my oh my, what a match. Take a bow, #njwk11. — Amandeep Singh Virdi (@thatvirdiguy) January 4, 2017

Going to have to watch #njwk11 again because that was by far one if the finest wrestling events I have ever seen. — Josh Engel (@EffJoshie) January 4, 2017

Overall it was an incredible show. WWE will have a hard time putting on a show as good as this at Wrestlemania 33. If you haven’t seen the show, at least check out the main event between Omega and Okada.

