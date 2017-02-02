Twitter reacts to Seth Rollins' knee injury
WWE Superstars and fans react to Seth Rollins re-injuring his knee.
Seth Rollins reinjured his knee last Monday on Raw during a brawl with Samoa Joe, who was making his main roster debut. We learnt yesterday that Rollins suffered an MCL injury and will be out for at least 8 weeks. Rollins himself took to Twitter to address fans while Rollins’ fellows wrestlers and fans sent messages of support.
In this article we take a look at some of the best Tweets.
Let’s start off with Seth Rollins’ emotinal reaction to his MCL injury.
Rollins fellow pros had nothing but love and support for ‘The Architect’.
WWE fans were heart broken at the news.