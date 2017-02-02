Twitter reacts to Seth Rollins' knee injury

WWE Superstars and fans react to Seth Rollins re-injuring his knee.

Seth Rollins re-injured his knee on Raw

Seth Rollins reinjured his knee last Monday on Raw during a brawl with Samoa Joe, who was making his main roster debut. We learnt yesterday that Rollins suffered an MCL injury and will be out for at least 8 weeks. Rollins himself took to Twitter to address fans while Rollins’ fellows wrestlers and fans sent messages of support.

Let’s start off with Seth Rollins’ emotinal reaction to his MCL injury.

Wish I could say it was just a bad dream. pic.twitter.com/mr5vu1MEVp — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) February 1, 2017

Wanted to take a second to thank everyone who has reached out to me over the last two days. Life doesn't always go your way, but that .... — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) February 1, 2017

is no excuse to surrender. If anything, obstacles exist to help us grow and evolve. This reinjury to my surgically repaired knee is real ... — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) February 1, 2017

and a lot is up in the air right now, but one thing remains constant: my resolve. This doesn't end for me until I've reclaimed the throne .. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) February 1, 2017

And for me, fighting and defeating Triple H is the only way. I will work harder than I ever have and push myself beyond what I know. This .. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) February 1, 2017

isn't over. The only way to wear the crown is to slay the king. I know what must be done and there's nothing that can stop me. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) February 1, 2017

Rollins fellow pros had nothing but love and support for ‘The Architect’.

@WWERollins - hoping for the best possible outcome. My very best wishes. https://t.co/fBANY3BEnZ — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) February 1, 2017

@WWERollins hope you're ok man. Please rest up. Stay positive. — William Ospreay (@WillOspreay) February 2, 2017

@WWERollins Get healthy brother. I'm going in for surgery 31 next Friday. You know the drill. We stop coming back when we die. — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) February 2, 2017

Very sad to hear of anybody in this profession getting injured, wishing @WWERollins a quick & speedy recovery. All the best to him. — Joseph Conners (@JosephConners) February 2, 2017

WWE fans were heart broken at the news.

"seth rollins injury puts wrestlemania in jeopardy" pic.twitter.com/BYs2lIpUGf — bri misses seth (@RoIlinsus) February 1, 2017

Please tell me Seth Rollins's injury is a work — Spot Monkey (@JacqPro) February 1, 2017

This Seth Rollins injury better be Kayfabe....... — Justin Brochu (@Justin_Brochu) February 1, 2017

Did Triple H just say Seth Rollins injury was a spit in his face? Was Paul's quad tear a spit in Vince's face? #RAW — Jimaur (@MaurMaur82) January 31, 2017

#RAW: Why is Triple H ragging on Seth Rollins for his knee injury? How many times has Triple H torn his ACL? — Aaron Goldstein (@aargold24) January 31, 2017

Me when I saw WWE post about #SethRollins injury pic.twitter.com/RD68ANqt5h — WWEthen,now,forever (@Wwe5Fan) February 1, 2017

If you're mad at Samoa Joe for the Tyson Kidd and/or Seth Rollins injury, or you wish Reigns was injured instead, please find a new hobby. — Rumble Ramble (@TheRumbleRamble) February 1, 2017