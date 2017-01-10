WWE News: Undertaker announces his entry into the 2017 Royal Rumble match

The Deadman announced his entry into the 2017 Royal Rumble in a thunderous appearance at Raw!

@Pareshaan_aatma by shadwal-srivastava Breaking 10 Jan 2017, 10:05 IST

The Undertaker announced his entry into the Royal Rumble match at Raw tonight

What’s the story?

The deadman has finally risen. The Undertaker made a thunderous appearance at Raw tonight, announcing his entry into the Royal Rumble match. Moreover, Taker vowed to return to the main event of Wrestlemania. Taker said that he’d dug 29 holes for 29 other souls and would bring the dark side to the Rumble match.

"I've dug 29 holes for 29 souls ... and I will be bringing THE DARKSIDE to the #RoyalRumble Match!" - #Undertaker #RAW pic.twitter.com/LNBwN0qBdz — WWE (@WWE) January 10, 2017





In case you didn’t know-

WWE seems to be going all out for their Royal Rumble PPV. Stars like Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, Braun Strowman, Chris Jericho, Baron Corbin, and Seth Rollins have already announced their entry to the Rumble match. And now, with Taker announcing his entry into the Rumble match the excitement for the PPV has skyrocketed. The 2017 Royal Rumble is all set to take place on 29th January at San Antonia, Texas.

Heart of the matter:

The Undertaker last entered the Royal Rumble match back in 2009. It has been some time since we’ve seen the deadman battle it out with 29 other men. The Undertaker won the 2007 rumble match and fans would be excited to see him try to repeat the feat after almost a decade. The Undertaker delivered a staggering promo at Raw, announcing his return to the rumble and vowing to main event Wrestlemania.

What Next?

The prospects of getting to see Undertaker face-to-face with the likes of Goldberg, Seth Rollins or Braun Strowman seem mouth-watering for a wrestling fan. It would be interesting to see how WWE books Undertaker for the Rumble match. There hasn’t been a Rumble match stacked with so many big names for a very long time.

Sportskeeda’s Take:

It would be interesting to see where Taker heads after the Rumble match. It has to be noted that John Cena is all set to face AJ Styles for the WWE Championship at Royal Rumble PPV. There have been plenty of speculations about Wrestlemania 33 being Taker’s last Wrestlemania. Rumours suggest that he is expected to face John Cena or AJ Styles for his last match at Mania. And from what it looks like, the rumours might come true. If the deadman manages to win the Royal Rumble, it would guarantee him a Wrestlemania main-event match with the winner of the John Cena vs AJ Styles. It’s a good time to be wrestling fan!