WWE Rumors: Update on John Cena's title reign, Elimination Chamber plans still undecided

The main event for WrestleMania 33, which is about 2 months from now, has also still not been locked in yet.

According to Four3Four, the WWE officials are still undecided as to who will take home the WWE Championship at next week’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. The main event for WrestleMania 33, which is about two months from now, has also still not been locked in yet.

As of now, it could either be John Cena vs. Randy Orton or Randy Orton vs. Bryan Wyatt. Nothing has been confirmed at this stage, which makes the PPV even more exciting.

Just a few days ago, Shane McMahon announced on SmackDown that the WWE Championship will be defended at the Elimination Chamber PPV. Shane and Daniel Bryan announced the participants for the match just last week.

While it was rumoured that Cena will defend his title at the Elimination Chamber PPV, things are not appearing to be so straightforward now. Earlier the Wrestling Observer Newsletter suggested that Cena will lose his title at the PPV because of Miz and Maryse. This, in turn, will set up an inter-gender tag match at this year’s WrestleMania.

The question remains how long will Cena’s 16th World Title reign will last. Some say he will hold on to it for some time, while others believe that he will lose it at the Elimination Chamber PPV.

But despite all the rumours, it seems like even the WWE is undecided as to how events will turn out and will take a last minute decision.

Next week Cena takes on AJ Styles, Bryan Wyatt, Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose, The Miz and Baron Corbin at the Elimination Chamber PPV.

Yes, Cena is currently in possession of the WWE Championship. But that does not necessarily guarantee that he will be walking into WrestleMania 33 as the Champion. It is very likely that he will lose at the Elimination Chamber PPV but will be back at the Show of Shows in two months’ time to lay his claim on the title yet again.

