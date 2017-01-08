[Video] WWE News: Baron Corbin takes a nasty bump during a house show

Corbin lands badly on his arm and can possibly be injured.

Baron Corbin took a nasty bump from the top rope

What’s the story?

WWE Superstar Baron Corbin has been making heads turn with his improvement over the last few weeks. He has been consistently main eventing a few house shows for the last two weeks and is doing it in a tremendous fashion.

In a recent SmackDown Live house show, Baron Corbin took a nasty bump from the top rope and fell ringside, which shocked quite a few fans in the crowd. It is yet unclear whether Baron has suffered an injury from the bump. Baron Corbin was in a Triple Threat Match with John Cena and AJ Styles for the night.

Check out the tweet below to take a look at the nasty bump:

In case you didn’t know...

Baron Corbin has found his niche in the past two weeks. His extraordinary performance during the SmackDown Live main event two weeks ago has garnered a lot of acclaim. Baron Corbin dominated the match and dismantled both AJ Styles and Dolph Ziggler. However, he came up short when Styles delivered a phenomenal forearm out of the blue.

Last week, he defeated Dolph Ziggler in an intense match once more. Later, he interfered during the contract signing of AJ Styles and John Cena to a great ovation. He got in the face of John Cena and threatened to knock his teeth out. Before the duo could get going, Styles delivered a devastating kick to John Cena's head to bring him down.

The heart of the matter

Ever since the incident, Baron Corbin has been facing Styles and Cena in a Triple Threat Match during the house shows. But it looks like luck has run its course with Baron Corbin.

The nasty bump had quite a few fans in the arena concerned. Reports suggest that Corbin landed badly on his arm. But, it is still unclear as to whether Corbin has suffered any injury from that nasty bump. From the looks of it, there might be not any damage.

An injury at this juncture would derail Corbin’s momentum big time, which he just cannot afford right now.

What’s next?

Corbin is set to take John Cena in the upcoming week’s episode of SmackDown Live. Corbin’s size and speed would give him a great advantage when he battles the franchise player of WWE. A strong showing in this match could do wonders to Corbin’s career.

Sportskeeda’s take

Corbin can’t afford being injured at this stage of his career. Corbin has been receiving a huge push from WWE and if he can keep delivering on the confidence WWE has in him, he will soon be in the main event scene of WWE. We hope that Corbin is not injured after taking that nasty bump.

