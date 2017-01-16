Where are they now? The Superstars from the first episode of Raw!

A look back at those who paved the way for the Superstars of today!

@jaydeeLR by J. Carpenter Top 5 / Top 10 16 Jan 2017, 12:54 IST

The Undertaker has been headlining Raw since the very beginning

Regardless of what anyone ever says about Vince McMahon, he's a visionary, a trendsetter, and someone who is constantly seeking ways to reinvent the wheel. Prior to the birth of Monday Night Raw, most television wrestling programs were taped in a small sound stage, with just a handful of spectators. Things were much different during this era, that's a given.

In early 1993, Vince and his World Wrestling Federation sought out to change the way wrestling programming is done. On January 11th, 1993, the WWF went live at the Grand Ballroom, in the Manhattan Center, for the very first episode of Monday Night Raw.

On the card for this groundbreaking episode of Raw, fans were treated to the presence of legendary stars like Yokozuna, Shawn Michaels, Koko B Ware, and The Undertaker along with Paul Bearer, just to name a few.

We all know what type of global juggernaut Raw would grow into, but what happened to those former Superstars since then? We've got you covered in this article. Let's take a look back at the results from this iconic episode of Raw, and find out what exactly all those legends are up to today!

Commentary Team

The very first Raw commentary team

The crew that would call all the action on this historic night consisted of three primary guys at ringside. They were, of course, Vince McMahon, Macho Man Randy Savage and Rob Bartlett. Furthermore, Bobby The Brain Heenan was involved in several skits throughout the show but was not officially on the commentary team.

Vince McMahon: This is an easy one. As we all know, Vince is still sitting at the head of the table, calling all the shots. Vince has worn a number of hats over the years and has been involved in countless storylines. Today, Vince relies heavily on his family to run the day-to-day operations of the company. Included in this family is also Triple H.

Trips has been a vital leader in the evolution of the current era of WWE wrestling. His work with NXT has been nothing short of magical. Mr McMahon will turn 72 years young this year. Despite his age, Vince remains in fantastic health, with no signs of slowing down.

Macho Man Randy Savage: Randy Savage is considered by many as one of the greatest of all time. His charisma was years ahead of his time and as long as professional wrestling is in existence, there will always be those who try to mimic Savage. His legacy will live on forever, it will exist in those who follow in his footsteps all around the world.

Sadly, Randy passed away in May 2011, as a result of a heart attack he suffered while driving near his Florida home. His Jeep ran off the road and struck a tree. Randy left behind a legacy that cannot be matched, only imitated.

Rob Bartlett: There's not a lot to say about Rob Bartlett that wrestling fans would be interested in. To be honest, the guy knew very little about the sport at all, to begin with. However, he was there, just as he was for a while afterwards. Bartlett made his living in the radio industry.

He came to the WWF as a New York area disc jockey. Rob would go on to gain national notoriety on the Imus In The Morning radio show.

Today, Rob is spending his twilight years at his home in Long Island, with his wife and their four boys. He still makes the occasional radio appearance, primarily on nationally syndicated talk shows. Rob currently has no ties to the WWE.