WWE Rumors: Reason why New Orleans got WrestleMania 34

We explain why New Orleans was chosen as the host city for WrestleMania 34.

by Carl Gac News 12 Jan 2017, 15:21 IST

What’s the story?

It was officially announced that New Orleans, Louisiana would be hosting WrestleMania 34. With as many as 15 cities reportedly in the running for the biggest event of the year, New Orleans was chosen by Vince McMahon as the perfect place for the show.

The Mercedes-Benz Superdome will be the host stadium, on Sunday, April 8, 2018. The reasoning behind the choice of New Orleans comes down to the fact that the city told the WWE that WrestleMania would become an integral part of New Orleans’ 300th-anniversary celebrations.

In case you didn’t know...

New Orleans hosted WrestleMania 30 in 2014. You may remember that as the night when The Undertaker’s streak was ended by Brock Lesnar, and Daniel Bryan won the World Heavyweight Championship after an epic night. On that night 75,167 fans packed into the Mercedes-Benz Superdome to witness the action.

The heart of the matter

WWE is one of the biggest entertainment companies in the world and the decision to return to New Orleans will be a big coup for the city. With the big celebrations that will take place for the 300th anniversary of the city, you can bet that WWE will have something spectacular planned for WrestleMania 34.

What next?

With the event being well over a year away, and with plans for WrestleMania 33 still the big focus of attentions for everyone in WWE, it will be a long time before we see any more news on what may happen at WrestleMania 34. With WrestleMania Axxess, the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, NXT TakeOver plus Raw and SmackDown Live all being held in the New Orleans area, there will be a lot of wrestling fans in town for the event.

Sportskeeda’s Take

WrestleMania truly is one of the most impressive gatherings of wrestling fans in the world. With all the associated events and many other wrestling events happening in the area at the same time, this will be a dream come true for wrestling fans from all over the world.

Throw in the fact of the New Orleans anniversary celebrations and this could be one of the most spectacular events in wrestling history.