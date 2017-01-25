Why people like Dave Meltzer are ruining pro wrestling

Dave Meltzer may be a very successful journalist, but he's doing more damage than good.

Meltzer has a strong influence on the pro wrestling fanbase

In this big weird world of professional wrestling, you're bound to get things you don't like or appreciate.

As fans, we are well within our own rights to either criticise or praise a body of work depending on our own personal preferences. Some choose to look at it objectively, meanwhile, others base it solely on what they enjoy watching, and there's no right or wrong way about that.

That is, of course, unless you're Dave Meltzer. For those of you who don't know, Mr Meltzer is the publisher/editor of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter and has held the position ever since 1983.

He's regarded by many as being one of the greatest outside minds in the history of the professional wrestling business, meanwhile, others often get confused as to why his influence on the industry is so big even in the modern era.

Usually, when someone provides such a polarising reaction in this form of sports entertainment that we all love, it's usually because they're perceived to have a misalignment in their character.

If you need examples of that, then please look no further than the careers of Roman Reigns and John Cena over the course of the last few years.

However, that is not the case here because - and we can't stress this enough - Dave Meltzer is not a pro wrestler. Dave Meltzer has never been a pro wrestler, and above all else, Dave Meltzer is an extremely successful sports journalist who has a legion of fans behind him.

Which, you know, is all well and good and he should consider himself a very lucky man in that regard.

But then when you start to analyse the legacy that he'll be leaving behind whenever he decides to hang it up, and the lines get a little bit more blurry. First off, we have his podcast which features a number of WWE and general wrestling related spoilers from supposed insiders.

Avoiding the fact that he comes out with these nuggets of information with a not so subtle hint of arrogance, let's just look at why this is so poisonous.

Why do people worship Meltzer?

When you have such a strong following of people behind you, both through iTunes and on social media, you kind of have a duty to them and the wrestling industry as a whole to be modest within your job.

You need to be able to differentiate what should be said and what shouldn't because, with the amount of reach you have within this wrestling world we all live in, things can spread like wildfire.

Unfortunately, Meltzer doesn't really have any consideration for this. If you're a wrestling fan who hates finding out or being told what's going to happen before it happens, this man is worthy of having his picture centred in the middle of your dartboard.

Whether it's his revelations in a podcast format or his response to fan questions on Twitter, a number of people will choose to retweet and spread the word both in person and online regarding the information he has provided.

But there's no regret behind that. All we're told to do is "stay off of social media" which would make sense the day after a pay-per-view, but it doesn't make sense on a daily basis.

There seems to be little regard for people beyond his loyal circle of supporters that don't want things spoiled for them, and whilst you may argue that this isn't directly Meltzer's fault, if you look a little bit closer then you'll realise that it actually is.

Then you have the star rating. Look, we fully understand that you enjoy giving five-star ratings to Japanese matches because you enjoy their style, but in doing so it creates a ripple effect of what wrestling fans feel like they need to be enjoying.

In terms of a fanbase, we are easily influenced by what other people tell us to enjoy. Putting so much favouritism in one specific section of the industry is about as far from professional as you can get.

A six-star rating is a bit of a joke

The worst part is, wrestlers actually hang on these ratings.

They'll consider their performances either not up to scratch or just generally not good enough because perceived "experts" like Meltzer are too busy watching what's going on in New Japan.

It's frustrating because the variety of this industry we all know and love is one of the reasons we love it so much.

Arrogance really is an ugly trait, but Meltzer has gotten to the point where he thinks he's bulletproof. It's not like what he's saying is supposed to be an opinion - he treats his own mind as "fact" and nothing less.

Even when meeting fans, he always seems to be looking the other way or appearing as if he wants to be anywhere else but there.

People like Dave Meltzer have an influence, or a stranglehold if you will, on this business. It splits opinions down the middle and creates debate but not the fun kind - the "we're right and you're definitely wrong" kind which is just a bit too poisonous in the modern era.

