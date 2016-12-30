WrestleMania 33 match card: List of matches confirmed for WrestleMania 2017

The predicted Wrestlemania 33 match card, as per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The first Wrestlemania 33 promotional poster

Royal Rumble is where the road to Wrestlemania 33 kicks off. The seeds for Wrestlemania for some matches have been planted, and a few are already locked. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Here is the list of locked Wrestlemania 33 matches

Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg:

This is the biggest no-brainer for Wrestlemania. The two titans faced off at Survivor Series in 2016, where Goldberg squashed Lesnar in 86 seconds. This was arguably the most shocking moment of 2016.

After the bout, it was reported first by Pro Wrestling Sheet that Goldberg had signed a contract extension before his Survivor Series match for an appearance at the Royal Rumble. This led to the conclusion that it would be to blow-off at Wrestlemania 33.

The night after Survivor Series, Goldberg announced that he would be in the Royal Rumble match, and the next week on Raw, an emotional Paul Heyman revealed that Brock Lesnar will be in the Royal Rumble match as well.

This leads to a foregone conclusion that Lesnar and Goldberg will clash once again and cost each other the Rumble, which will lead to a blowoff match at Wrestlemania 33. This time around, The Beast Incarnate may just get the better of Goldberg

Big Show vs. Shaquille O’ Neal

This was the first match to get locked for Wrestlemania. The two faced off at the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, and after that, they both declared their intention to face each other the next year at Wrestlemania. They even challenged each other at the ESPY awards, and have been talking about it throughout 2016.

The Big Show has been getting into tremendous physical shape ahead of the bout with the NBA legend.

Seth Rollins vs. Triple H

Some might say that the seeds of this match were planted on the second Raw after Summerslam when a returning Triple H turned on Seth Rollins to help Kevin Owens become Universal Champion. However, the seeds were actually planted long before, when they had their alliance in the Authority.

Triple H was not spotted after turning on Rollins in August, but he is expected to return very soon.

This is a match that is locked in for Wrestlemania 33. It was a rumoured match for Wrestlemania 32, but Seth Rollins got injured, so he had to miss out on Wrestlemania as a result. The master will finally face his protogé match this time around.

As for some of the rumoured matches, The Undertaker vs. John Cena is highly likely, but another idea has been pitched for The Undertaker to take on Roman Reigns. The idea behind this is that it would do something for the future, and likely bring more legitimacy to Reigns.

The WON states The Undertaker and Braun Strowman as the favourites to win the Rumble. If Strowman wins, he will likely challenge Reigns for the Universal Championship (if he beats Owens at the Rumble), while if Undertaker wins, he would likely challenge John Cena for the WWE Championship.

However, if Kevin Owens retains the Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble, then he could face Chris Jericho. The Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho is another predicted match for Wrestlemania. Whether it is for the Universal Championship is unknown, but it is unlikely that it will be for the title.

