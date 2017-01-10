WWE News: New Orleans confirmed as WrestleMania 34 location

Four years after Daniel Bryan made history, WrestleMania will make it's return to New Orleans.

by Jeremy Bennett News 10 Jan 2017, 02:04 IST

There was magic in the Superdome at WrestleMania 30, and they’ll try to make more magic for WrestleMania 34.

What’s the story?

The WWE just announced through their app that the setting for WrestleMania 34 is now set. They will return to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans for the biggest event of the year for sports entertainment on April 8, 2018.

In case you didn't know...

The Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans was the host for WrestleMania 30 in 2014. It brought us one of the greatest moments in WWE history with Daniel Bryan fighting the odds and competing in two big matches in the same night to defy The Authority and become WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

The heart of the matter...

For those who attended WrestleMania 30, they can attest that it was one of the most electric crowds in WrestleMania history thanks to the triumph of Daniel Bryan. It makes complete sense for the WWE to want to return to the venue and try to make history once again.

What’s next?

Towards the end of this Summer, possibly around the end of SummerSlam, we may get some ideas of what feuds could take place at this WrestleMania. We still don’t know the full card for WrestleMania 33 in Orlando even. By then, the main event scene could contain current main eventers like Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and AJ Styles, and some other faces not currently on the main roster like Shinsuke Nakamura and Bobby Roode.

Sportskeeda’s Take

It is definitely exciting to hear that Vince McMahon has decided to bring WrestleMania back to New Orleans four years after the amazing ending of Daniel Bryan doing the YES! chant while hoisting both belts and 75k people chanting alongside with him. Hopefully, by having the quick turnaround, they will have something just as amazing up their sleeve for the main event. The first idea that comes to main for a great main event would be Sami Zayn getting his first ever WWE World Championship, preferably against Kevin Owens.

If Hulk Hogan makes an appearance at WrestleMania 34, probably he gets the name of the building right!