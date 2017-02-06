5 People who should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year, but probably won't

We take a look at some legendary figures who will probably be spurned (again) of their rightful place inside WWE's Hall of Fame.

by henryblacksk Top 5 / Top 10 06 Feb 2017, 16:20 IST

While the WWE Hall of Fame Class is always deserving, WWE continuously overlooks the achievements of some.

One of the highlights of WrestleMania weekend every year is its annual Hall of Fame ceremony. It is one of the few nights a year where the past and present of both WWE and the professional wrestling industry come together to honour the legends entering a pantheon of names that will be permanently etched into the history books of both pro-wrestling and the WWE.

While WWE does a fantastic job of selecting those it inducts each year, there are always glaring omissions, so much so that it’s almost become an annual tradition to plead the case for stars, who for whatever reason keep getting overlooked or cast aside each year.

#5 Leilani Kai

Kai’s place in wrestling history is unquestioned

Leilani Kai is an often-overlooked figure in the history of women’s wrestling in WWE, especially since the 1980s are hardly ever brought up when the history of women’s wrestling is discussed as it lacks the edge of later generations and the shock and awe factor of the previous generation.

While all three of the major promotions at the time made several attempts at women’s divisions, they never really took hold with audiences. Definitely not the way they have today. None of that is the fault of the competitors during that era, as the induction of Sherri Martel and others from that era have proven.

The case should be no different for Kai, as she and Wendi Richter were the focus of the WWE Women’s Division during its existence in the mid-1980s, including a Women’s Championship match against Richter, who was managed by Cyndi Lauper, at the inaugural WrestleMania.



Being involved in a storyline with Cyndi Lauper during the height of the Rock-n-Wrestling Era is credential enough for a WWE Hall of Fame induction, however, this student of The Great Moolah later saw success overseas in All-Japan Pro Wrestling and back on American shores in the NWA.

Leilani Kai is wholly deserving of an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame.