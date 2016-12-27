WWE Live Event: New York results December 26th, 2016; James Ellsworth defeats a WWE Superstar

Is WWE teasing another Styles vs. Cena match?

by Suyash Maheshwari Breaking 27 Dec 2016, 21:10 IST

Double AA from the leader of Cenation!!

The SmackDown exclusive live event came to us from New York, NY and was held at the renowned Madison Square Garden. The event featured eight bouts with three titles (WWE World Championship, SmackDown Women’s Championship and SmackDown Tag Team Championship), on the line. The leader of the Cenation made his much-awaited return and was a part of the main event of the night, which also featured AJ Styles and Dean Ambrose in a WWE Championship match.

So without further ado, let us find out how the entire event unfolded:

#1 The Wyatt Family vs. The Usos vs. American Alpha vs. The Ascension vs. Breezango vs. Heath Slater & Rhyno (Tag Team Turmoil match )

Heath Slater & Rhyno and The Ascension started off the proceedings but the latter soon got eliminated after Rhyno hit Viktor with a Gore, for the pin. The Usos were out next, and they eliminated Slater & Rhyno. Breezango suffered a similar fate as they were quickly eliminated by the Samoan duo.

The Champions Orton and Wyatt, were out next and they eliminated The Usos, despite a valiant effort from the latter. The top two teams of the blue brand, The Wyatts and American Alpha rubbed shoulders next. But the match ended after Orton hit Gable with an RKO.

A bad start to an otherwise well-rounded show. The tag teams of SmackDown inspired zero reaction from the crowd, as they felt bogged down due to the longevity of the match.

Result: The Wyatts retained as the were the last team standing.

#2 Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch (Singles match for the SmackDown Women's Champion)

A good show put up by the ladies! Both of them received huge pops. Bliss retained via quick roll up after she used Becky's tights for leverage. After the match, The Irish Lass Kicker dismantled Bliss and raised the belt high for a massive pop.

Result: Alexa Bliss retains via pinfall.

#3 Apollo Crews, Mojo Rawley & Jack Swagger vs. Curt Hawkins and The Vaudevillians (Six-man tag team match)

The match felt like a filler, as a bunch of mid-carders were thrown into the mix for no apparent reason. The crowd was dead for this match. It ended after Crews landed a spinning power bomb on Hawkins, for the pin.

Result: Apollo Crews, Mojo Rawley & Jack Swagger won via pinfall.

#4 Curt Hawkins vs. James Ellsworth (Singles match)

Subsequent to the loss in the six-man tag team match, Hawkins called out the MSG crowd and referred to him getting pinned- a fluke. He called out all the wrestlers from the locker room and to everyone’s surprise, James Ellsworth came out to a huge pop. He defeated the loudmouth Hawkins within 20 seconds! As he caught him off guard with a No Chin Music, right after the bell rung.

The crowd got behind the chinless wonder and this is the place where he belongs. STAY AWAY FROM AJ STYLES #StupidIdiot

Result: James Ellsworth won via pinfall.