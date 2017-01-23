WWE Live Event Results: Dayton, Ohio (1/21/17)

An extremely entertaining and stacked live event came to Dayton, Ohio.

by Rohit Nath Report 23 Jan 2017, 19:50 IST

The blue brand took over Dayton, Ohio

The SmackDown brand rolled out their latest live event in Dayton, Ohio and it was quite an eventful one. There were two title matches and a host of other bouts that kept the fans on the edge pf their seats. So without further adieu, here are the results and highlights from the house show:

#1 Rhyno vs Heath Slater vs Breezango

The former SmackDown Tag Team Champions Heath Slater & Rhyno went over Breezango.

Result: Heath Slater & Rhyno defeated Breezango

#2 Baron Corbin vs Kalisto

This was said to be an extremely entertaining bout in which Baron Corbin beat the Lucha Dragon with the End Of Days. After the match, Curt Hawkins came out to challenge Kalisto, who was still down on the ground.

#WWEDayton 1/21/17: Curtis Hawkins forces a match against the defeated Kalisto, (then spends too much time monologing, allowing Kalisto to recover and score a quick small package win!). A photo posted by Mark Duddridge (@mduddridge) on Jan 22, 2017 at 2:39pm PST

Never question the power of a soaring KalistoWWE... BaronCorbinWWE #WWEDayton pic.twitter.com/gIDtJqPAdH — #RoyalRumble (@WWE1_Network) January 23, 2017

Result: Baron Corbin defeated Kalisto

#3 Kalisto vs Curt Hawkins

Kalisto instantly got a roll-up pin on Curt Hawkins, ending the match in about 4 seconds. A fan in attendance stated that it took far longer for Curt Hawkins to even get to the ring.

Result: Kalisto defeated Curt Hawkins

#4 Mojo Rawley & Jack Swagger vs The Vaudevillains

#WWEDayton 1/21/17: Jack Swagger & Mojo celebrate their win (top) over The Vaudevillains. Great interaction with the crowd, by both teams. A photo posted by Mark Duddridge (@mduddridge) on Jan 22, 2017 at 2:45pm PST

The babyface team unsurprisingly went over The Vaudevillains.

Result: Mojo Rawley & Jack Swagger defeated The Vaudevillains