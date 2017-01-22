WWE Live Event Results: Binghamton (20/01/2017)

The show featured two title defences.

Roman Reigns faced the Universal Champion Kevin Owens at the event

The road to Royal Rumble continues with the latest WWE Live event that took place in Binghamton, New York.

The match card, involving the RAW Superstars, featured two title matches. In the main event, Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens battled in a non-title Street Fight. The results of the event are provided below:

#1 Sheamus & Cesaro(c) vs The New Day vs Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows vs Enzo & Big Cass [Fatal 4-way match for the RAW Tag team Championship]

Big E and Kofi Kingston represented the New Day in the match while Xavier Woods was at ringside. Except for Gallows and Anderson, all the other teams received decent cheers from the fans in attendance.

Sheamus pinned Anderson following a Brogue Kick and picked up the win for his team.

Result: Cesaro & Sheamus defeated Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows, Enzo & Big Cass and The New Day to retain the RAW Tag team Championships

@TrueKofi Even if you did jinx the @dallascowboys this past weekend I forgive you, especially for the dance moves at #wwebinghamton pic.twitter.com/i6ZnUxXxaW — #ConditionerBrothers (@andmel30) January 21, 2017

#2 Neville vs Rich Swann(c) vs TJ Perkins [Triple threat WWE Cruiserweight Championship match]

The match was short, Swann pinned Perkins after a Spin Kick.

Result: Rich Swann retained the WWE Cruiserweight Championship over TJ Perkins and Neville

Besides being able to see Sasha, I got to see the guy who skyrocketed to my top 5 in no time at all! Thank you @MegaTJP ! #wwebinghamton pic.twitter.com/ZFdFU4qinL — Jess Dennis (@JessDDennis) January 21, 2017

#3 The Golden Truth (Goldust and R-Truth), Sin Cara and The Big Show vs The Shining Stars (Primo and Epico), Curtis Axel and Titus O’Neil

Big Show received the best pop among the other participants of this match. It was a decent contest, but nothing special. Show choke slammed O’Neil and pinned him for the victory.

Result: The Big Show, The Golden Truth and Sin Cara defeated Titus O’Neil, Curtis Axel and The Shining Stars