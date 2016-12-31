WWE Live Event Results: Boston 12/29/2016

An NXT call-up, amazing cruiserweight match, injury scare, and much more.

Roman Reigns received positive reactions from the crowd in Boston.

After this Monday's disastrous episode of RAW, the red brand’s roster participated in a house show inside the TD Gardens, in Boston, Massachusetts this past Thursday. The show was hosted by RAW commentator Byron Saxton, with the announcing undertaken by JoJo.

Cesaro and Sheamus (c) vs. The New Day vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson for the RAW Tag Team Titles

The back-and-forth antics going on between Sheamus and Cesaro was considered to be one of the highlights of the evening.

Result: Cesaro and Sheamus def. The New Day

Big Cass w/ Enzo Amore vs. Rusev w/ Lana

Before the match, Lana did a promo, and later got ejected from the ringside. Big Cass took the pin after hitting Rusev with the Big Boot.

Result: Big Cass def. Rusev

Charlotte Flair, Dana Brooke & Nia Jax vs. Bayley, Sasha Banks & Liv Morgan in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match

As reported months earlier Liv Morgan started her post-holiday tour with the RAW brand, with this show. Morgan, the youngling from NXT, joined the former RAW Women’s Champion Sasha Banks, and Bayley against Charlotte, Dana Brooke, and Nia Jax. The match was pretty good.

The crowd seemed pretty into it. However, Liv Morgan who seemed pretty comfortable in the ring got no reaction from the crowd.

Result: Team Bayley def. Team Charlotte

Rich Swann (c) vs. Neville for the Cruiserweight Champion

Rich Swann defends his title against Neville in a match, as Gorilla would say, that could be a main event anywhere in the country #WWEBoston pic.twitter.com/N2WetU7Pbw — Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) December 30, 2016

Also, one of the best matches of the night. Rich Swann retained his title against Neville. Neville laid out Swann in the ring post-match.

Result: Swann def. Neville