WWE Live Event Results: Brooklyn, NY 12/28/2016

Big Show attacks, Street Fight, Two Championship defense and more.

@VKKirupa by Kirupakaran News 30 Dec 2016, 00:20 IST

The Live Event in Barclays Center was very lively

The latest WWE Live Event took place in Brooklyn, New York featuring the Raw roster. A Street Fight, huge return, and two championship defense were featured in the show along with several other spectacular matches. Here are the results for the show

#1 Raw Tag Team Championship

The show kicked off with the Raw Tag Team Championship match. Sheamus and Cesaro defended their championship against The New Day and Gallows & Anderson. Cesaro and Sheamus retained the title after a great match according to reports. It was considered as one of the best matches of the night.

The crowd was very hyped for Cesaro and The New Day. Sheamus, on the other hand, received a mixed reaction. Cesaro and Sheamus celebrated the victory with Sheamus lifting Cesaro.

Result: Cesaro and Sheamus defeat The New Day, and Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

#2 Big Cass vs Rusev

The next match is a match between the powerhouses as The Big Cass took on The Bulgarian Brute Rusev. Lana and Enzo Amore were ringside during the match. Big Cass picked up the win over the Bulgarian Brute in what was considered as a good follow-up match.

Result: Big Cass defeated Rusev

#3 Golden Truth, Darren Young, Sin Cara and Curtis Axel vs Titus O’Neil, The Shining Stars, Bo Dallas and Jinder Mahal

Curtis Axel was back doing his AxelMania gimmick. The gimmick was way over the WWE Universe present in the Barclays Centre. After a mediocre match, the face team picked up the win.

Bo Dallas tried to cut a promo after the match. But, he was rudely interrupted by the Big Show who demolished Bo Dallas with a Chokeslam and shut him up for the benefit of the WWE Universe. Big Show looked ripped as he made his way to the ring.

Result: Golden Truth, Curtis Axel, Sin Cara and Darren Young defeated Titus O’Neil, The Shining Stars, Jinder Mahal and Bo Dallas.

#4 Seth Rollins vs Chris Jericho – Street Fight

Seth Rollins faced off against “The Ayatolla of Rock N’ Rolla” Chris Jericho in the match of the night. Seth Rollins and Chris Jericho were way over with the crowd and the Street Fight stipulation garnered much enthusiasm amongst the audience.

Seth Rollins claimed a hard-fought victory over Y2J. The crowd were very interested in the match and was reported to be on the edge of their seats to see these two superstars battle it out in a street fight. Earlier, Chris Jericho threatened to put Brooklyn on the list if they were not quiet.

Result: Seth Rollins defeats Chris Jericho