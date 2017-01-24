WWE Live Event Results: Canton (22/01/2017)
The road to Royal Rumble continues with the house show.
The latest WWE Live event, featuring the RAW roster, took place in Canton, Ohio. Apart from two title defences, the card featured a special Canton street fight between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens. The results of the event are provided below :
#1 Sheamus & Cesaro(c) vs The New Day vs Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows vs Enzo & Big Cass [Fatal 4-way match for the RAW Tag team Championship]
Big E and Kofi Kingston represented the New Day in the match while Xavier Woods was at ringside.
Other than Gallows and Anderson, the crowd cheered for all the other teams. This was a fun tag-team contest. In the end, Sheamus pinned Karl Anderson following a Brogue Kick.
Result: Cesaro & Sheamus defeated Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows, Enzo & Big Cass and The New Day to retain the RAW Tag team Championship
Thanks to @davidkruger89 we have some more #WWECanton Candids-https://t.co/splka2lnOt #CesaroSection pic.twitter.com/8Fs2nPV6bw— Cesaro-Source. Com (@CesaroSource) January 23, 2017
#2 Neville vs Rich Swann(c) vs TJ Perkins [Triple threat WWE Cruiserweight Championship match]
Not much reaction for either of the participants. The match was short, yet filled with back and forth action. Swann pinned Perkins after the Spin Kick.
Result: Rich Swann retained the WWE Cruiserweight Championship over TJ Perkins and Neville
#wwecanton 22/01/17 via WWE Snapchat pic.twitter.com/nCewpw8uyK— TJ Perkins France (@TJPFrance) January 23, 2017
#3 The Golden Truth (Goldust and R-Truth), Sin Cara and The Big Show vs The Shining Stars (Primo and Epico), Curtis Axel and Titus O’Neil
Big Show received one of the biggest pops of the night. It was an average match, where all the superstars were involved at one point. Show chokeslammed O’Neil and pinned him to pick up the victory for his team.
Result: The Big Show, The Golden Truth and Sin Cara defeated Titus O’Neil, Curtis Axel and The Shining Stars
I enjoyed the #WWECanton live event quite a bit. This match was entertaining and so was @FightOwensFight response toward crazy woman. pic.twitter.com/9tEtukhOG2— Jeff McCormick (@JeffRaridan) January 23, 2017