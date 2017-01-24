WWE Live Event Results: Canton (22/01/2017)

The road to Royal Rumble continues with the house show.

Seth Rollins battled the Bulgarian Brute at the event

The latest WWE Live event, featuring the RAW roster, took place in Canton, Ohio. Apart from two title defences, the card featured a special Canton street fight between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens. The results of the event are provided below :

#1 Sheamus & Cesaro(c) vs The New Day vs Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows vs Enzo & Big Cass [Fatal 4-way match for the RAW Tag team Championship]

Big E and Kofi Kingston represented the New Day in the match while Xavier Woods was at ringside.

Other than Gallows and Anderson, the crowd cheered for all the other teams. This was a fun tag-team contest. In the end, Sheamus pinned Karl Anderson following a Brogue Kick.

Result: Cesaro & Sheamus defeated Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows, Enzo & Big Cass and The New Day to retain the RAW Tag team Championship

#2 Neville vs Rich Swann(c) vs TJ Perkins [Triple threat WWE Cruiserweight Championship match]

Not much reaction for either of the participants. The match was short, yet filled with back and forth action. Swann pinned Perkins after the Spin Kick.

Result: Rich Swann retained the WWE Cruiserweight Championship over TJ Perkins and Neville

#3 The Golden Truth (Goldust and R-Truth), Sin Cara and The Big Show vs The Shining Stars (Primo and Epico), Curtis Axel and Titus O’Neil

Big Show received one of the biggest pops of the night. It was an average match, where all the superstars were involved at one point. Show chokeslammed O’Neil and pinned him to pick up the victory for his team.

Result: The Big Show, The Golden Truth and Sin Cara defeated Titus O’Neil, Curtis Axel and The Shining Stars