WWE Live Event Results: Grand Forks, ND (04/02/2017)

The Intercontinental Champion defended his championship in the main event

The road to WrestleMania 33 saw the Smackdown! Live brand go through Grand Forks, North Dakota. The main event of the show featured Dean Ambrose defending the Intercontinental Championship in a triple threat match, which was one of the two title matches on the night.

The results have been provided below:

#1 Bray Wyatt vs Luke Harper

The destruction of the Wyatt Family continued as the Eater of Worlds faced off against his original disciple, Luke Harper.

Harper put up a good fight, but ultimately succumbed to the leader of the Wyatt Family when Bray delivered the Sister Abigail. The crowd was very into this match and into everything both guys were doing. It was said to be a solid match.

Result: Bray Wyatt defeated Luke Harper

#2 American Alpha (c) vs Heath Slater and Rhyno vs The Ascension vs Breezango vs The Usos [Smackdown! Live Tag Team Championship match]

Jason Jordan and Chad Gable were unstoppable in this match, as none of the other teams had any kind of answer for them. After everyone else in the match had received their fair share of Alphaplexes, American Alpha finished it off with a Grand Amplitude to Jey Uso.

Jordan and Gable proved that their attitude of taking on all comers was right, by being the last team standing, and remained the Smackdown! Live Tag Team Champions.

Result: American Alpha defeat Heath Slater and Rhyno, The Ascension, Breezango and The Usos to retain the Smackdown! Live Tag Team Championships.

#3 Baron Corbin vs Kalisto

The Lone Wolf of the WWE was in a foul mood as usual as he came out angry for his match with Kalisto. Corbin controlled the action from the bell, while Kalisto got in very quick little spurts of offence, but not enough to stop the Lone Wolf.

Kalisto tried his best but eventually ran into the End of Days.

Result: Baron Corbin defeated Kalisto

#4 Kalisto vs Curt Hawkins

Curt Hawkins quickly made his way out to the ring to pick the bones and get himself an easy win. He ran down the town of Grand Forks before turning his attention to taunting the fallen luchador.

A match was started between the two and Hawkins took advantage of Kalisto having already wrestled moments before. Eventually, Kalisto finished off Hawkins with Salida del Sol.

Result: Kalisto defeated Curt Hawkins