WWE Live Event Results: Indiana, PA (1/21/2016)

The WWE Universe at Indiana was enthralled by the RAW roster in a brilliant house show.

by Prityush Haldar Report 23 Jan 2017, 12:35 IST

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns closed out the night by defeating Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens

WWE Live rolled on to Indiana, PA at the Ed Fry Arena on Saturday. The RAW Superstars put on a great show and tore the house down with some high-octane clashes and set the course, ahead of the Royal Rumble.

#1 Cesaro and Sheamus (c) vs. The New Day vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson for the RAW Tag Team Championships

The unlikely pair of Sheamus and Cesaro once again managed to hold on to their Tag Team Championships in a triple threat Tag Team match for the titles. Gallows and Anderson drew a lot of heat from the crowd. The crowd was at their usual best, cheering for one-half of the Tag Team Champions Cesaro, while booing the other half, Sheamus.

Result: Cesaro and Sheamus defeated The New Day and Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to retain their RAW Tag Team Championships

#2 Big Cass (w/Enzo) vs. Rusev (w/Lana)

Biss Cass and Rusev continued their feud as Cass took on the Bulgarian Brute. It was a good match with plenty of back and forth. Lana was at ringside screaming her lungs out. Big Cass picked up the win with a big boot to Rusev.

Rusev lost HAHHAHAHAHA nice one Big Cass! #wweindiana A photo posted by Patience Bieber-Winchester (@mrs_bieber_winchester_) on Jan 21, 2017 at 9:49pm PST

Result: Big Cass defeated Rusev

#3 The Golden Truth, The Big Show, and Sin Cara vs. The Shining Stars, Titus O’Neil, and Jinder Mahal

The team of Big Show, Golden Truth, and Sin Cara took down the Shining Stars, Titus O’ Neil and Jinder Mahal in tag team action. Big Show looked in good shape ahead of his big match against Shaquille O’Neal at WrestleMania 33.

Result: The Golden Truth, The Big Show, and Sin Cara defeated The Shining Stars, Titus O’Neil, and Jinder Mahal