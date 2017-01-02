WWE Live Event Results: Los Angeles (30/12/2016)

MMA legend Tito Ortiz was backstage during the event

Seth Rollins faced the Bulgarian Brute at the event

The Staples Center in Los Angeles, California hosted RAW’s final live event of 2016. The Cruiserweight Championship was defended for the first time in a live show, adding to the three title defenses of the night.

The event was headlined by a Street Fight between Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns for the United States Championship. The results of the red brand’s event have been provided below:

#1 Sheamus & Cesaro(c) vs Enzo & Big Cass vs The New Day vs Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson [Fatal 4 way match for the RAW Tag team Championship]

A fun yet decent wrestling match to kick-off the show. Kofi Kingston and Big E were involved in the match for the New Day while Xavier was at ringside. There were big pops for all the teams except The Club. Sheamus hit the Brogue Kick for the win.

Result: Cesaro and Sheamus defeated Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, Enzo & Big Cass and The New Day to retain the RAW Tag team Championship

#2 Neville vs Rich Swann(c) [WWE Cruiserweight Championship match]

Sadly, the match didn’t event last for ten whole minutes. Nonetheless, the two delivered a good back and forth match. The Champ countered a kick of Neville into a roll-up pin and got the three count. After the match, Neville laid out Swann with a low blow.

Result: Rich Swann retained the WWE Cruiserweight Championship over Neville

#3 Sasha Banks, Bayley and Liv Morgan vs Charlotte Flair, Dana Brooke, and Nia Jax

NXT Superstar Liv Morgan once again teamed up with Banks and Bayley and the trio received an amazing pop. The RAW Women's Champion Charlotte barely got inside the ring for this bout. Banks forced Brooke to submit to the Banks Statement, paving the way for her team's victory.

Result: Liv Morgan, Sasha Banks, and Bayley defeated Dana Brooke, Charlotte Flair and Nia Ja

#4 Rusev (with Lana) vs Seth Rollins

Rollins came out amidst massive cheers from the fans in attendance. This turned out to be one the best matches of the night. Although Lana made numerous attempts to interfere, Rusev looked pretty dominant in the match. Rollins pinned him following a Pedigree.

Result: Seth Rollins defeated Rusev