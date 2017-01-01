WWE Live Event Results: Miami (30/12/2016)

Three Championships of the blue brand were on the line at the event

Styles defended the WWE title in a triple threat match

The final Smackdown live event of 2016 took place in Miami, Florida. The show featured the complete roster of the blue brand in action and three solid Championship matches. 15-time World Champion John Cena was also a part of the event, the results of which have been provided below:

#1 American Alpha(c) (Jason Jordan and Chad Gable) vs The Usos vs The Vaudevillains (Aiden English and Simon Gotch) vs The Ascension (Konor and Viktor) vs Heath Slater & Rhyno vs Breezango (Tyler Breeze and Fandango) [Tag team turmoil match for the Smackdown Tag Team Championship]

The team of Slater and Rhyno, along with Jordan and Gable received an amazing pop while there was not much of a reaction for the other teams. Courtesy of the Grand Amplitude, American Alpha eliminated the Usos in the end to retain their newly won Championship.

Result: American Alpha retained the Smackdown Tag Team Championship over The Ascension, The Vaudevillains, The Usos, Breezango and Heath Slater & Rhyno

#2 Becky Lynch vs Alexa Bliss(c) [Smackdown Women’s Championship match]

There was a loud pop for the Irish Lass Kicker, while the Champion got more of a mixed reaction. This was a back and forth contest with Becky having the upper hand for the most parts. A Snap DDT on Lynch helped Bliss to pick up the win.

Result: Alexa Bliss defeated Becky Lynch to retain the Smackdown Women’s Championship

#3 Kalisto vs Baron Corbin

This was a short match. The crowd was behind Kalisto as they were chanting “Lucha! Lucha!” throughout the contest. Corbin dominated the Lucha Dragon and pinned him following the End of Days.

Result: Baron Corbin defeated Kalisto

#4 James Ellsworth vs Curt Hawkins

Ellsworth received a great pop from the audience. Unfortunately for Hawkins, this was another squash match. Ellsworth hit him with the No Chin Music as soon as the bell rang and pinned him for the victory.

Result: James Ellsworth defeated Curt Hawkins