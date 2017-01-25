WWE Live Event Results: Saginaw (1/23/2017)

Complete WWE Smackdown Live house show results from Saginaw, MI on 1/23. AJ Styles takes on Dean Ambrose for the Intercontinental title.

SD Live was in Saginaw!

The WWE Smackdown Live brand rolled into Saginaw, MI this Monday night just days before the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view. The show was headlined by the “Phenomenal One” AJ Styes who refused to defend his WWE Championship and instead challenged for the Intercontinental title held by the “Lunatic Fringe” Dean Ambrose.

#1 Rhyno & Heath Slater vs. Tyler Breeze & Fandango

A fun opening tag team match, with a lot of comedy. Big pop for the hometown boy Rhyno, who recently ran as a Republican for the Michigan House of Representatives. Rhyno destroyed Breeze with a Gore to pick up the win for his team.









Result: Rhyno & Heath Slater def. Tyler Breeze & Fandango

#2 Baron Corbin vs. Kalisto

Said to be a good match, basically what you’ve seen from these guys on television and pay-per-view a few dozen times. Corbin got the win with the End of Days.





Result: Baron Corbin def. Kalisto

#3 Kalisto vs. Curt Hawkins

Hawkins came down immediately after Baron Corbin’s win and talked a little trash about Kalisto. He challenged him to a match, and Kalisto rolled him up with a small package for the quick win out of nowhere.

Result: Kalisto def. Curt Hawkins

#4 Jack Swagger & Mojo Rawley vs. The Vaudevillians

Swagger came out wearing ridiculously ugly tights, green camo with black and yellow all over. An okay match, but nothing really out of this world by any means. Swagger got the win with the Patriot Lock.

Result: Jack Swagger & Mojo Rawley def. The Vaudevillians