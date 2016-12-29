WWE Live Event Results: St. Louis (27/12/2016)

Two championships were defended at the event.

Reigns defended his US Championship against Kevin Ownes

The latest WWE Live event took place in St. Louis, Missouri and featured the RAW roster. Only two Championships were defended during the show, with the United States Championship being contested in the main event. The results have been provided below:

#1 The New Day vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Sheamus and Cesaro (C) [Triple threat match for the RAW Tag team Championship]

Big E and Kofi Kingston wrestled for the New Day while Xavier Woods was at ringside. Cesaro received a loud pop from the audience, while there were mixed reactions for the Celtic Warrior. This was a great match to kick-off the show. Cesaro pinned Anderson following the Neutralizer and picked up the win.

Result: Cesaro and Sheamus defeated The New Day and Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to retain the RAW Tag team Championship

@IAmJericho tonight was FANTASTIC seeing you at #wwestlouis I loved every second of you being out there.. pic.twitter.com/4KyErAbAvH — Kate Marie (@katee_amore) December 28, 2016

#2 Rusev (with Lana) vs. Big Cass (with Enzo Amore)

Enzo and Cass got a decent reaction, whereas there were only boos for Rusev. Enzo opted to hobble instead of using a wheelchair like he did on RAW. Lana made numerous attempts to turn the match in favour of the Bulgarian Brute but she was eventually ejected from the ringside. Cas pinned Rusev after delivering the East River Crossing.

Result: Big Cass defeated Rusev

#3 Liv Morgan, Bayley and Sasha Banks vs. Dana Brooke, Charlotte and Nia Jax

Emmalina served as the special guest referee of the match. NXT’s Liv Morgan got a decent pop, while Bayley and Banks received massive cheers from the fans. At one point, Emmalina walked out after Banks shoved her. The match ended after Brooke submitted to the Banks Statement.

Result: Sasha Banks, Bayley and Liv Morgan defeated Dana Brooke, Nia Jax and Charlotte