WWE Live Event Results: Topeka, KS (1/13/2017)

An action packed Live Event in Topeka, KS saw several big names show up!

Roman Reigns faced Kevin Owens in a No-DQ match

WWE wrapped up yet another Live Event leading up to the Royal Rumble on 13th January 2017. The house show took place in Topeka, Kansas and was for the RAW brand.

Some old rivalries were carried forward, two titles were defended and almost the entire active roster of the red brand featured on this show, with the exception of Chris Jericho. Enzo also showed up during the Live Event sans his wheelchair and seems to have been recovering from his injury well.

The event also included Cruiserweight action, tag team matches and even the women had a star-studded match of their own. Without further ado, let's move on to find out the results:

#1 Big Cass vs. Luke Gallows

In a battle of the giants, Big Cass triumphed over the Club member Luke Gallows. The match, it appears, was short and Luke Gallows couldn't get much offence in. Karl Anderson and Enzo were at ringside. Enzo had carried his crutch along with him but was moving around well without needing the use of a wheelchair.

Result: Big Cass defeated Luke Gallows

#2 The Golden Truth, Big Show, Sin Cara, and Darren Young vs. Bo Dallas, Titus O’Neil, Jinder Mahal, and The Shining Stars.

A tag team match that featured most of the mid and under card stars of the Raw roster.

Big Show got the biggest pop out of all the others. A lot of solid wrestling was put on display during this match and the result was a victory for the faces.

Result: The Golden Truth, Big Show, Sin Cara and Darren Young defeated Bo Dallas, Titus O'Neil, Jinder Mahal and The Shining Stars

#3 Rich Swann (c) vs. Brian Kendrick vs. TJ Perkins (WWE Cruiserweight Championship match)

This match has been seen by WWE audiences several times in the past, however, Swann, Kendrick and TJ left no stone unturned in putting on a high-flying display of their talents. Rich Swann managed to retain the title by defeating his opponents.

Result: Rich Swann defeated Brian Kendrick and TJ Perkins and retained his WWE Cruiserweight Championship.

Great Triple Threat match for @WWE Cruiserweight title here at #WWETopeka pic.twitter.com/1Wwq3oNDtg — Anthony YBarra (@Chacho_21) January 14, 2017

#4 Braun Strowman vs. Sami Zayn

The feud between The Abominable Strowman and Sami Zayn continued in Topeka. Sami Zayn, as is characteristic of him, managed to evade some offence by Strowman but eventually got taken apart by the big man.

Result: Braun Strowman defeated Sami Zayn