WWE Live Event Results: Tulsa (01/15/2017)
WWE RAW superstars enthralled the Tulsa audience with some top notch in-ring action
WWE Live rolled down to Tulsa this week as the RAW Superstars lit up the show with a great night of action packed wrestling.
#1 Cesaro & Sheamus(c) vs. The New Day vs. The Club – Triple Threat Match – RAW Tag Team Championship
Tag team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus defended their tag team gold against The New Day and the Club. The unlikely duo of the Swiss Superman and the Celtic Warrior came out on top as Sheamus hit the Brogue Kick to secure the win.
Result: Sheamus & Cesaro defeated The New Day and The Club to retain the RAW Tag Team Championship
#2 Sami Zayn vs. Braun Strowman
The ‘Monster Among Men’ Braun Strowman continued his path of destruction as he beat Sami Zayn. Sami Zayn put up a good fight against Strowman, but he was no match for the physical prowess of Braun.
Result: Braun Strowman defeated Sami Zayn
#3 Darren Young, The Golden Truth, Sin Cara & Big Show vs. Bo Dallas, Shining Stars, Titus O’ Neil & Jinder Mahal – Ten Man Tag Team Match
In another tag team match, Darren Young, R-Truth, Goldust, Sin Cara, and Big Show united forces to take on the team of Shining Stars, Bo Dallas, Titus O’ Neil and Jinder Mahal. The babyfaces came out on top in the contest with Bob Backlund at ringside.
Result: Darren Young, The Golden Truth, Sin Cara & Big Show defeated Bo Dallas, The Shining Stars, Titus O’ Neil & Jinder Mahal
#4 Rich Swann(c) vs. The Brian Kendrick vs. TJ Perkins – Triple Threat Match – Cruiserweight Championship
WWE Cruiserweight champion Rich Swann defended his championship against The Brian Kendrick and TJ Perkins in a triple threat match. Brian Kendrick was regularly booed by the WWE Universe in Tulsa. The three men put up a great show, but Rich Swann managed to hold on to the Championship.
Result: Rich Swann defeated The Brian Kendrick and TJ Perkins to retain the Cruiserweight Championship