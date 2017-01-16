WWE Live Event Results: Tulsa (01/15/2017)

WWE RAW superstars enthralled the Tulsa audience with some top notch in-ring action

by Prityush Haldar News 16 Jan 2017, 21:56 IST

Rollins and Reigns closed the show with a convincing win over Jeri-KO

WWE Live rolled down to Tulsa this week as the RAW Superstars lit up the show with a great night of action packed wrestling.

#1 Cesaro & Sheamus(c) vs. The New Day vs. The Club – Triple Threat Match – RAW Tag Team Championship

Tag team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus defended their tag team gold against The New Day and the Club. The unlikely duo of the Swiss Superman and the Celtic Warrior came out on top as Sheamus hit the Brogue Kick to secure the win.

Result: Sheamus & Cesaro defeated The New Day and The Club to retain the RAW Tag Team Championship

#2 Sami Zayn vs. Braun Strowman

The ‘Monster Among Men’ Braun Strowman continued his path of destruction as he beat Sami Zayn. Sami Zayn put up a good fight against Strowman, but he was no match for the physical prowess of Braun.

Result: Braun Strowman defeated Sami Zayn

#3 Darren Young, The Golden Truth, Sin Cara & Big Show vs. Bo Dallas, Shining Stars, Titus O’ Neil & Jinder Mahal – Ten Man Tag Team Match

In another tag team match, Darren Young, R-Truth, Goldust, Sin Cara, and Big Show united forces to take on the team of Shining Stars, Bo Dallas, Titus O’ Neil and Jinder Mahal. The babyfaces came out on top in the contest with Bob Backlund at ringside.

Let me just say seeing the new speed and acceleration of the #worldslargestathlete @wwethebigshow #firsthand #inperson is #scary. #imjustsaying Cya soon #wwetulsa #blockthehate #smile #sundayvibes #sundayfunday A photo posted by Darren Young aka Freddie (@fredarren) on Jan 15, 2017 at 11:46am PST

Result: Darren Young, The Golden Truth, Sin Cara & Big Show defeated Bo Dallas, The Shining Stars, Titus O’ Neil & Jinder Mahal

#4 Rich Swann(c) vs. The Brian Kendrick vs. TJ Perkins – Triple Threat Match – Cruiserweight Championship

WWE Cruiserweight champion Rich Swann defended his championship against The Brian Kendrick and TJ Perkins in a triple threat match. Brian Kendrick was regularly booed by the WWE Universe in Tulsa. The three men put up a great show, but Rich Swann managed to hold on to the Championship.

Result: Rich Swann defeated The Brian Kendrick and TJ Perkins to retain the Cruiserweight Championship