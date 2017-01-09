WWE Live Results: Columbus, GA (1/6/17)

The Roman Empire was resurrected in Columbus.

by Prityush Haldar Report 09 Jan 2017

Roman Reigns defended the US title against Kevin Owens and received the loudest pop of the night.

WWE Live rolled down to Columbus, GA this Friday for a RAW brand house show. Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens, Braun Strowman, Sami Zayn, Sheamus, Cesaro, and Charlotte Flair were the main attractions of the show. The event saw the US title, Cruiserweight title, and tag team titles being defended.

Rich Swann(C) vs. TJ Perkins vs. Neville for the Cruiserweight Championship

WWE Cruiserweight Champion, Rich Swann defeated Neville and TJ Perkins to retain his WWE Cruiserweight Title. WWE is slowly building to the feud between Neville and Rich Swann that is expected to culminate at the Royal Rumble.

Golden Truth, Curtis Axel, Sin Cara, and Darren Young vs. The Shining Stars, Bo Dallas, Titus O’Neil, and Jinder Mahal

The team of the Golden Truth, Curtis Axel, Sin Cara, and Darren Young took on The Shining Stars, Bo Dallas, Titus O’Neil, and Jinder Mahal in a ten man tag team match. Former tag teams were pitted against each other as Darren Young, and Titus O’Neil squared off. The same happened when former Social Outcasts team members Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas came face to face with each other.

Big Show dominated Bo Dallas in singles action and made short work of him in the ring.

Braun Strowman vs. Sami Zayn

Braun Strowman continued his reign of terror on Sami Zayn. He dominated most of the match and won another match against the ‘Underdog from the Underground.'

Sheamus and Cesaro(C) vs. the New Day vs. Gallows and Anderson vs. Enzo and Big Cass for the RAW Tag Team Championships

Sheamus and Cesaro defended their tag team championships against the New Day, Gallows & Anderson and Enzo & Cass. The teams got a warm reception at the Colombus Civic Center with the exception of the duo of Gallows and Anderson, who were booed out of the building. Sheamus and Cesaro managed to retain their championship, but they will face Gallows and Anderson again as The Club is on their way to becoming the #1 contenders for the tag team titles.

Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Alicia Fox vs. Charlotte Flair, Dana Brooke, and Nia Jax

Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Alicia Fox took on the team of Charlotte, Dana Brooke and Nia Jax. The trio of Banks, Bayley, and Fox won the match against the heels. Bayley came in off the hot tag and took down Dana Brooke. Nia Jax tried to break the pin, but she was double dropkicked by Bayley and Sasha. Bayley nailed the win with a Bayley to Belly on Dana Brooke.

6 Women tag team match #wwecolumbus pic cred : instagram (Everett_Duke) pic.twitter.com/O17zCZ47Ya — RDB KING (@Rasheed_Buie) January 7, 2017

Seth Rollins vs. Rusev

Seth Rollins met Rusev in one on one action.

Lana was sent off to the back by the referee. She was arguing with the referee over a slow count when the referee ordered her to move from ringside. The Architect defeated Rusev and celebrated his victory with the Columbus crowd.

Roman Reigns(C) vs. Kevin Owens for the United States Championship

Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens continued their rivalry in a match for the United States Championship. Kevin Owens was left to fend for himself with his best friend Chris Jericho in his corner. In a well-contested match, Roman Reigns retained the title when he picked up the win with a devastating spear on Owens. Surprisingly, Reigns got the biggest pop of the night.

