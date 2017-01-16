WWE Monday Night Raw Preview: 16th January 2017

Return of Brock Lesnar, the celebrating new champion and much more.

The return happens this week

The WWE Universe edges one step closer towards Royal Rumble this Monday Night when WWE rolls out another episode of their weekly flagship show Monday Night Raw. Last week, the company made some huge decisions in order to boost up the Raw ratings.

This included the return of Shawn Michaels and Undertaker and also, the United States championship title change.

The fallout of these booking decisions would indeed be the major things to watch out for, this week on the show. Apart from this, there will be some solid mid-card buildup for Royal Rumble as well and in this list, we will be previewing the whole show.

#5 Another big announcement?

Who could follow Taker?

As mentioned earlier, WWE had a huge announcement last week on Raw where Undertaker said that he would be a participant in the Royal Rumble. Apart from Taker, the likes of Goldberg and Brock Lesnar will also be appearing in the match meaning that the star power will be at its epitome.

WWE could make Royal Rumble even better by making yet another big announcement this week.

There are some interesting names from the past that the company could make use of for the Rumble. But at the same time, the current roster has some unexplored talent as well.

Announcing a name from NXT like Shinsuke Nakamura could be possible considering that the Japanese fan base would be attracted.