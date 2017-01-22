WWE Monday Night Raw Preview: 23rd January, 2017

Return of Goldberg, the last minute Royal Rumble bookings and more.

Goldberg is set to return

The last episode of Monday Night Raw before Royal Rumble is all set to be rolled out by WWE.

Considering what went down last week, there will be a lot to look forward to this time around. Brock Lesnar made his return to the show last time around and made a big statement by taking out the competition that crossed his path.

The six-man tag team match that headlined the show also proved to be a talking point as the end saw Kevin Owens stand tall.

This time around, some questions will probably be answered and WWE will also make their last minute decorations ahead of Royal Rumble. In the slides that follow, we are going to look at the possible segments we could see.

#5 More Royal Rumble entrants?

Will we get some surprise announcements this week?

With this being the last episode of Monday Night Raw before Royal Rumble, WWE could pull off some big surprises at the show.

The Royal Rumble match still has many slots to fill and announcing some names would make matters more interesting. With some huge star power already in the match, bringing in a box office name wouldn’t be needed but WWE could give some chances to the young blood on the roster.

Announcing spots for NXT roster Superstars would also end up being a welcome move as it would help them showcase their talent on a grand stage. A veteran name from the older eras would also be a good booking decision.