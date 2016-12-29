WWE News: Bollywood Boyz heading to NXT

The duo was transferred to provide some depth to NXT's tag team division.

by Harald Math News 29 Dec 2016, 17:11 IST

Gurv and Harv are off for some seasoning

What a year it has been for Cruiserweight wrestling in WWE. The Cruiserweight Classic was a complete success, which led to the return of the Cruiserweight division to the main roster and the establishing of WWE 205 Live, a WWE Network show dedicated to the junior heavyweights.

The first episode of 205 Live kicked off with tag team action, as Harv and Gurv Sihra (collectively known as The Bollywood Boyz) teamed up to defeat Tony Nese and Drew Gulak. Despite opening up the show, the Sihra brothers haven’t been seen on 205 Live since.

PWInsider has reported that The Bollywood Boyz have been sent to NXT, ostensibly to tighten up their in-ring work and possibly provide some extra depth to NXT’s tag team division. Reports suggest that the duo’s matches so far haven’t quite clicked with WWE officials, and a stint in developmental will be beneficial to all involved in the long run.

The two have worked a few NXT live events recently, but their appearances have been sporadic at best.

Whilst some may see this as a demotion, the truth is NXT is more than just a developmental brand as 2016 comes to a close. It may not be the main roster so to speak, but Harv and Gurv will be moving to work with performers of the calibre of Samoa Joe, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Roode and Roderick Strong.

For many members of the WWE Universe, NXT is the number one program WWE puts out today.

Working in NXT could do wonders for The Bollywood Boyz. The yellow brand has experienced something of a tag team resurgence over the last couple of years and working with The Revival, #DIY and the rest will see the boys from British Columbia improve immeasurably.

The long-term plans for the duo are unknown but WWE is unlikely to pass up on such an easily marketable tag team.

In truth, The Bollywood Boyz may be better suited to NXT than 205 Live. The Cruiserweight show doesn’t have much of a tag team division, and unless WWE has plans for either Sihra brother in the singles department, they will benefit from being a part of an actual tag division.

WWE will be hoping to see improvements in the former GFW Tag Team Champions sooner rather than later, however, and it could well be sink or swim for Harv and Gurv.

